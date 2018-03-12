Nigerian goals in Europe: Iheanacho, Kalu, others score

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho waited 455 minutes to register his first league goal for the Foxes though he has scored four goals in four FA Cup appearances. The former Manchester City striker assisted Riyad Mahrez for Leicester City’s second goal with a scooped pass and scored the third with a header in the 75th minute.

Iheanacho had come on for Shinji Okazaki on the hour while his compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, played all 90 minutes.

Belgium: Kalu’s goal keeps Gent in fourth

One of Nigeria’s brightest young stars [according to CIES], 20-year-old Samuel Kalu, scored and assisted for his team Gent as they beat Genk away from home. Kalu assisted Birger Verstraete for the first goal on 11 minutes and scored the second in the 77th while Genk got their consolation in the 87th minute.

Kalu was the quickest to react to a save by the Genk goalkeeper from a Rangelo Janga shot after a breakaway. It was Kalu’s sixth goal of the campaign. Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti also played for Gent, and played all 90 minutes as Kalu was substituted immediately after his goal.

Zulte-Waregem beat Lokeren away from home 2-0 with Peter Olayinka on the score sheet. The 22-year-old, loaned from Gent scored in the 89th minute – his eighth league goal of the season in 24 appearances.

Former Super Eagles striker, Joseph Akpala, scored in the 3-2 loss suffered by KV Oostende at home to Uche Agbo’s Standard Liege. Akpala assisted the first Oostende goal on 27 minutes and scored the second on the dot of half time to give the home side a 2-0 half time lead. Akpala finished the season with six goals in 27 league appearances. Standard Liege then scored three goals in 22 second half minutes to finish the first stanza of the league in sixth place and qualify for the six-team playoffs. Agbo came on for Paul-Jose M’Poku in the 75th minute.

Turkey: Eduok scores 7th league goal

Former Akwa United favourite, Emem Eduok, scored his seventh goal of the season for Kasimpasa on Sunday to help his team to a 2-2 draw away to Sivasspor. The 24-year-old left footer got on the end of a good lay off on 18 minutes from Mbaye Diagne for a simple tap in. Diagne then rescued a point for the visitors in the 90th minute with a well-placed free kick. It was Eduok’s 22nd league appearance for his 11th placed team. Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes for Kasimpasa.

Denmark: Okosun nets fifth league goal

The Danish-Nigerian, Ayo Okosun, scored the equaliser for home team, AC Horsens in the 46th minute as they held Danish powerhouse club, Brondby to a 1-1 draw. AC Horsens are sixth on the Superliga table with 34 points from 25 matches and the 24-year-old Okosun has now scored five goals in 23 league appearances.

Norway: Aremu gets first goal in first Start

Afeez Aremu scored his first goal for IK Start in his first start. His goal came in first minute added time to give IK Start a comprehensive 4-1 rout of visiting Tromso. His compatriot, Michael Ogungbaro, who also just joined Start, was on the bench for all 90 minutes.

My first league goal for IkStart today against Tromsø 🙏🙏🙌🙌💪🏿😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ChwpWw7jhw — Aremu Afeez (@Afeez154) March 11, 2018

Sweden: Gero helps Ostersunds over GAIS hurdle

Former Flying Eagles’ forward, Alhaji Gero, scored with four minutes left on the clock to help Ostersunds FK advance to the semi final of the Svensa Cupen 1-0 over GAIS. Gero came off the substitutes’ bench to replace Dino Islamovic. The Allsvenskan league will kick off on April 1 with Ostersunds hosting Djurgarden.