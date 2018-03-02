Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Enyimba v MFM FC @ UJ Esuene Stadium @4pm on Mar 4

Enyimba have played 10 league matches and scored just eight goals but are joint-second on the table. But last Sunday, they scored two goals against Sunshine for which Coach Paul Aigbogun said, “We are glad we scored more than once today.” Their opponents, MFM have had very poor away record this season – played five, lost five and conceded 10 goals for just two scored. Will Enyimba need more than one goal to win this game or will MFM, who scored their second away goal against Sunshine in midweek, need one goal to take a point?

Current Form: Enyimba [W-D-W-D-W]; MFM [L-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

06/08/17 NPF MFM FC 0 – 0 Enyimba

11/03/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 MFM FC

18/09/16 NPF Enyimba 0 – 0 MFM FC

11/05/16 NPF MFM FC 0 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 MFM

SS Lazio v Juventus @Stadio Olimpico @6pm on Mar 3

Lazio have already stopped Juventus from one of their season’s goals – the Coppa Italia. On Saturday, they can add to that misery by winning and creating a gap between Juventus and Napoli, whilst drawing themselves up in pursuit of a Champions League slot. Lazio endured 120 minutes of action midweek against AC Milan, but still lost on penalties, which means the key fact is if Simone Inzaghi’s men can be well rested for the formidable challenge that Juventus poses. Juve were saved by snow as their midweek match against Atalanta had to be postponed. Massimiliano Allegri has Paulo Dybala back while Gonzalo Higuain is also back in training but they must be wary of former Juventus youth teamer, Ciro Immobile, who has scored 23 league goals this term.

Current Form: Lazio [L-W-W-W-L]; Juventus [W-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

14/10/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 2 SS Lazio

13/08/17 SUC Juventus 2 – 3 SS Lazio

17/05/17 COI Juventus 2 – 0 SS Lazio

22/01/17 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 SS Lazio

27/08/16 SEA SS Lazio 0 – 1 Juventus

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Juventus

Manchester City v Chelsea @Etihad Stadium @5pm on Mar 4

There seems to be no stopping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the moment while their next opponents, Chelsea are in all sorts of problems. Antonio Conte looks beaten and his players are now even questioning his decisions – like a scene set for disaster. But if the showing against Barcelona in the Champions League and the first 30 minutes against Manchester United are any sign, there will be a battle at the Etihad on Sunday. City may have to do without the injured Fernandinho while Conte would have to decide on dropping Alvaro Morata in favour of Olivier Giroud.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-L-W-W]; Chelsea [L-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

30/09/17 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Man. City

05/04/17 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

03/12/16 PRL Man. City 1 – 3 Chelsea

16/04/16 PRL Chelsea 0 – 3 Man. City

21/02/16 FAC Chelsea 5 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 3-1 Chelsea

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid @Nou Camp @4:15pm on Mar 4

If there will be a hiccup in Barcelona’s procession to the 2017/18 La Liga season, then it should be on Sunday, March 4 against Atletico Madrid. Whilst Barcelona have huffed and puffed in their last three matches – two 1-1 draws and a big win; Diego Simeone’s Atletico have steamrollered opponents with Antoine Griezmann leading the charge. Will Barcelona lose for the first time this season? Will there be a title battle after Sunday? Just tune in on Sunday to get these questions answered.

Current Form: Barcelona [D-W-D-W-D]; Atletico [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

14/10/17 LAL Atletico 1 – 1 Barcelona

26/02/17 LAL Atletico 1 – 2 Barcelona

07/02/17 CDR Barcelona 1 – 1 Atletico

01/02/17 CDR Atletico 1 – 2 Barcelona

21/09/16 LAL Barcelona 1 – 1 Atletico

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico