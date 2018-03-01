Against City, Arsenal fans want some ‘bullets’

Related News

The Carabao Cup final was not a good experience for the many Arsenal fans that traveled to Wembley and they showed it with a mass exodus 30 minutes before the end of the match.

Broken, bruised and depressed – how should the manager, players, and fans react to Thursday’s meeting with their Sunday conquerors? What can the Gunners do to show that there are still bullets in the barrel?

At his pre-match press conference, Arsene Wenger was asked if he believes he has improved as a manager in the last few years to which his answer was a cul-de-sac.

“How do you judge that? Only by results, or the quality of work? The problem for a manager is to take the best out of a team. How can you rate that?

Stat Arsenal Man. City Forward Passes 10556 11547 Pass Completion [%] 85 89 Chances Created 328 360 Total Shots 439 486 Goals Scored 51 79 Goals Conceded 36 20

Wenger added: “I try to be a better manager than I was five years ago and I put the effort in. You can say you don’t agree and I understand that but the effort, the commitment, the hard work is behind it.”

But his most pointed answer was, “You have to say as well, we played a team that dominates the Premier League.” Does that mean he has already given up the meeting against Pep Guardiola’s side on Thursday? Does it mean we might witness more tears from Arsenal fans?

On Arsenal TV, two of the players that started against City and Wenger got a rating of zero over 10 – Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka. Bellerin was told to keep shut and stop pointing fingers at Arsenal fans while Xhaka was described as “minus one. I don’t know what he does – absolute rubbish”.

Jack Wilshere was the standout player for the Gunners and he was awarded a six because he seemed to be the only one fired up – pushing players and arguing with the referee. Some argued the players are as much responsible for the bad display as the manager.

Current Form: Arsenal [L-L-W-L-W]; Man. City [W-L-W-W-D]

Head to head

25/02/18 LEC Arsenal 0 – 3 Man. City

05/11/17 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Arsenal

23/04/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City

02/04/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Man. City

18/12/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Arsenal

Match Facts

Arsenal was without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the 3-0 loss to Manchester City but he will be back for Thursday’s encounter while City’s midfield anchor, Fernandinho is out with injury. Does that mean Arsenal has any chance of getting a positive result – Yes!

The overriding feeling from most Arsenal fans at the stadium and on social media was the way the players gave up even before the end of the encounter.

Petr Cech returns though his replacement, David Ospina was not at fault for the three goals conceded at Wembley.

Looking at the statistics – Arsenal is not far below City [on the table they are 27 points apart] in possession, total forward passes, pass completion, and even in chances created. The difference would be in aggression. While the best tackler for Guardiola is the central midfielder, Fernandinho; Arsenal’s best tacklers are their wingbacks in Nacho Monreal and Bellerin.

Arsenal’s goals

Arsenal’s highest scorer this season is Alexandre Lacazette, who is currently injured while City has Sergio Aguero on 21 goals and Raheem Sterling on 15. In the column of goals scored, Arsenal has 51 while City has 79 [28-goal difference], a statistic, which is almost the points differential between the two teams.

Wenger says life is not about criticisms, which are normal but about how you react to it. Arsenal fans will be hoping that the 3-0 spanking wakes up the players and the manager so that they can have something to smile about come the end of Thursday, what with the frigid London weather? It will be very cold but Arsenal fans can be warmed if their team comes out fighting against the league leaders.