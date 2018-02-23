Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Rangers v Pillars @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on Feb 25

It is with a somber mood that Pillars travel to Enugu with the death of their former captain, Chinedu Udoji, still weighty in their hearts. But a win against Rangers would do well to help ease some of the pain.

Black bands will be worn across the league and a one-minute silence dedicated to Udoji, a defender who served to ensure the NPFL became a serious competition.

Rangers, who are just three points behind Pillars with a game in hand, will be looking for all three points.

Current Form: Rangers [W-D-W-L-W]; Pillars [D-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

Sun 16/07/17 NPF Pillars 2 – 0 Rangers

Sun 23/04/17 NPF Rangers 3 – 1 Pillars

Wed 08/06/16 NPF Rangers 1 – 0 Pillars

Sun 21/02/16 NPF Pillars 2 – 1 Rangers

Wed 28/10/15 NPF Pillars 2 – 1 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Pillars

Man. Utd v Chelsea @Old Trafford @3:05pm on Feb 25

This was always a heavyweight battle that has been made heavier with the bitterness between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The verbal jousting started last season but has exacerbated this season and got personal with Conte saying Mourinho was suffering from ‘Senile Dementia’.

There will be no dementia on Sunday with both managers under immense pressure – more so Mourinho who has been asked all sorts of questions concerning Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

If Conte is as fired up against United as he was against Barcelona in midweek, then this match could be witnessing a knockout! Referee Martin Atkinson has to show all his Premier League credentials in this to ensure it does not boil over.

Current Form: Man. Utd [D-W-L-W-L]; Chelsea [D-W-W-L-L]

Head to head

Sun 05/11/17 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

Sun 16/04/17 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Chelsea

Mon 13/03/17 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

Sun 23/10/16 PRL Chelsea 4 – 0 Man. Utd

Sun 07/02/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-2 Chelsea

Arsenal v Man. City @Wembley Stadium @4:30pm on Feb 25

Arsene Wenger has never won the League Cup and that trend does not look like stopping on Sunday at Wembley as Pep Guardiola hones in on a first trophy with the Citizens.

Both sides lost in their last matches – City faced an inglorious exit to Wigan in the FA Cup while Arsenal lost to lowly Ostersunds in the Europa League at the Emirates on Thursday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ineligible but Guardiola has Gabriel Jesus back in the squad. A loss for Guardiola would mean more pressure even though his team is almost assured of the EPL title.

Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-L-W-L]; Man. City [L-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 05/11/17 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Arsenal

Sun 23/04/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City

Sun 02/04/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Man. City

Sun 18/12/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Arsenal

Sun 07/08/16 CLF Arsenal 3 – 2 Man. City

Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Man. City

AS Roma v AC Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:45pm on Feb 25

The race for a Champions League slot should rumble till the end of the season with seven clubs in with a shout.

Roma leads the queue and are at home to an AC Milan side that has not lost in their last 11 matches. Gennaro Gattuso has gotten a reaction from his squad and his team will be dangerous opponents on Sunday.

But Roma holds the ace in recent times, boasting four wins from the past five confrontations.

Nine points separate the clubs with 13 matches left to play in the season. The danger from Roma will be posed by 20-year-old Cengiz Under, who has scored four goals in his last three Serie A games and scored in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Gattuso has his own 20-year-old wonder in Patrick Cutrone with midfield protection from Franck Kessie, who will be seeking to boss Roma’s Radja Nainggolan.

Current Form: Roma [L-W-W-W-L]; AC Milan [W-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

Sun 01/10/17 SEA Milan 0 – 2 Roma

Sun 07/05/17 SEA Milan 1 – 4 Roma

Mon 12/12/16 SEA Roma 1 – 0 Milan

Sat 14/05/16 SEA Milan 1 – 3 Roma

Sat 09/01/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Milan

Prediction: Roma 2-1 AC Milan