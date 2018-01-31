Nigeria vs Sudan: Three Falcons the Eagles have to be wary of

Related News

It is just hours to the semifinal between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Falcons of Sudan in the 2018 CHAN tournament taking place in Morocco.

The winner will take on the winner between Morocco and Libya on Sunday at the Complexe Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca.

If the Eagles are planning on getting to that final and snagging the $20,000 per player promise from the Nigeria Football Federation boss, Amaju Pinnick, they need to be very wary of these three Sudanese players and find ways to shackle them.

Saifeldin Bakhit v Stephen Eze

Bakhit scored two of the four goals scored by the Falcons in Morocco. The 24-year-old Al Khartoum SC player has a goal every two games for his country and he showed all his qualities in the goal he scored against Zambia in the quarterfinals.

Strength, close control, and calmness inside the box are what Bakhit brings into game situations which means the most adroit of the Super Eagles’ defenders should be his detail and that is no other than Stephen Eze.

Maaz Abdelraheem Gismalla v Dayo Ojo

The lanky midfielder is a bundle of energy and athleticism. Always bounding up and down the pitch, the Eagles will need to find a minder for the Al-Hilal Obeid midfielder or second striker.

A late bloomer, his work rate, and box-to-box action have meant he is one of the mainstays of this Sudanese team.

To combat his runs and curtail his arrival into the Nigerian box, Sunshine Stars’ Dayo Ojo would be the ideal minder.

Ojo is a tireless worker, who is experienced enough to keep Gismalla quiet.

Nasr El Shighail v Rabiu Ali

Shighail is a very experienced campaigner, who possesses a very good understanding of his defensive midfield job and also understands how to set his team on the offense.

Very capable tackler and distributor – he, however, takes his time when he gets the ball, which is why the Eagle that would be deployed on him must be able to think two steps ahead and negate his actions, something Rabiu Ali can accomplish with his vast experience with Kano Pillars.

If the Eagles can keep the above-mentioned relatively quiet, they are almost assured of a place in Sunday’s final.