CHAN 2018 | These five Eagles must step up against Angola

Related News

The Angola national football team, the Palancas Negras, has always been awkward customers for the Super Eagles.

Samuel Okwaraji died on the day we played Angola in 1989, and they famously denied the Eagles a 2006 World Cup slot due to the infamous head-to-head rule.

But with a semifinal slot beckoning, the Super Eagles will get the desired victory if these five players step up their game for Coach Salisu Yusuf.

These five were below par in the group stage but we are sure they can give more than they showed.

Emeka Atuloma

So much was expected from Atuloma before CHAN commenced. But if he was to be graded for the three group matches, he will score a dismal four out of 10. His passes have been sloppy, caught in possession many times and then he seems to be taking the wrong passing decisions. The best advice to the elegant defensive midfielder would be to keep it simple. Receive, keep the ball, and then release it judiciously.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

The supposed engine room of the Eagles stuttered through the group stage – putting in one underwhelming performance after another. Though he was better against Equatorial Guinea, the performances have not been at par with the standards he has shown in the last two NPFL seasons, first with MFM and then with Akwa United. There is no zip to his passes and the cross-field punt that is his signature has been missing.

Emeka Ogbugh

Stated clearly, Ogbugh is the most technically advanced of the Super Eagles’ forwards. Blessed with silky skills and ability to use both feet, the inverted winger has played with the brakes on in Morocco. Against Angola, he has to be braver by taking the ball to his defender and committing him to the tackle. If he plays down the right, he should use the forward runs of Osas Okoro to eat into space and commit to getting himself into goal scoring positions.

Rabiu Ali

Yes, the Pillars’ symbol is 37-years-old but he possesses a creative football brain. And he showed some of that when he came on as a substitute against Equatorial Guinea. It was expected Ali would impose his command on the midfield but that was absent in the first two games, he like coasted through those matches. If he starts against Angola, the Super Eagles need him to demand the ball and use it proactively in forward areas.

Tony Okpotu

Scoring 19 goals in the NPFL is not a small feat but we have been wondering whether it was the real Okpotu that came to Morocco. There is no sign of aggression or movement into space, coupled with the ability to play with his back to goal. The Eagles need a meaner, more aggressive attacker against such awkward opponents as Angola.

Coach Yusuf surely has a plan for the Angolans but every plan comprises constituent blocks. If these five players are able to play to their best abilities against the Palancas Negras – then the Eagles would be halfway to victory.