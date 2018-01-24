Australian Open semifinals: Dark horses and wise heads to have their day

Related News

Hyeon Chung of South Korea plays with white-framed glasses – probably to help him see clearer and yes, his path to a first Grand Slam title is also looking clearer.

The No.58 ranked player made the semis on Wednesday when he beat another greenhorn in Tennys Sandgren 6-4 7-6 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Chung beat No.4 Alexander Zverev and six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic to reach the quarters and has looked more than capable with his stoic defines from the baseline, a game plan that will thoroughly please his new coach, Neville Godwin.

Halep against Kerber is final before the final

Do not miss this one! World No.1, Simona Halep, still seeking a first Grand Slam title will face arguably the best player on tour this year, Angelique Kerber and two-time Grand Slam winner on Thursday in her first career semifinal at Melbourne Park.

Kerber won the Australian Open in 2016 with the German in beast mode after thrashing both Maria Sharapova and Madison Keys in previous rounds.

She has dropped just one set in her five matches – against the dangerous Su-Wei Hsieh in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old who changed coach last November says she has had to play more aggressively because she can’t run as fast as she used to do.

For Halep, the hoodoo of not winning a Grand Slam has been a monkey on her back – one she wants off but in Kerber, she will find a consummate challenger.

The Romanian, in her last two matches, has shown tremendous decision making and improved mentality by beating Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka convincingly.

In the other semi, resurgent Caroline Wozniacki meets the dark horse in this year’s women’s draw, the unseeded Belgian, Elise Mertens. Mertens has accounted for Elina Svitolina, Daria Gavrilova, and the experienced Alize Cornet while Wozniacki has played dominant tennis.

The former world No.1 had a wobble in the second round but rallied to beat unseeded world No.119, Jana Fett, after dropping the first set 6-3. She has not dropped another set since and positively thrashed Magdalena Rybarikova in the fourth round.