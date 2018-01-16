Nigeria 0 – 0 Rwanda (Players Ratings):  Ill-luck, woodwork deny Eagles

Name Mark Narrative

Ikechukwu Ezenwa 6/10 The new Enyimba goalkeeper was largely untroubled and had no opportunity to show anything to the watching Gernot Rohr.

Orji Okagbue 6/10 Rangers’ strongman was strong in the tackle and commanding in the air. He must learn how to bring the ball out from defence to get to the next level.

Stanley Eze 6.5/10 The Pillars’ defender was consistent even though he had one good opportunity to score with a header. A bit rash towards the end but it could have been pent-up frustration.

Daniel James 7/10 Just for the sheer danger he caused with his long throws, the Plateau United player was neat in and out of possession.

Emeka Atuloma 5/10 One of the positions Coach Salisu will be looking to improve. Atuloma was a bit careless in possession and lackadaisical in distribution. Must improve to continue to start in Morocco.

Rabiu Ali 6.5/10 The old man of the team but the most tactically gifted player in the team. Smacked a shot against the crossbar from all of 40 yards in the first half and continued running till the end.

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi 4/10 There was no evidence of the box-to-box player we have seen over the last two seasons – first for MFM and then for Awka United. May not start against Libya.

Osas Okoro 5/10 Coach Salisu must have expected more quality crosses from the right from the Rangers’ man.

Emmanuel Ogbuh 6/10 Close control and confidence in the dribble were mere interruptions in the play of the forward. Could become a very potent weapon for the Eagles if he can maintain consistency through the 90 minutes. Produced crosses that should have been finished.

Anthony Okpotu 4/10 Woeful is the only word to use and the measure of his ineffectiveness was clear immediately he was substituted. The player that came on – Ibrahim Mustapha, hit the post with a header. Really needs to improve to continue enjoying Salisu’s patronage.

Sunday Faleye 6.5/10 The young striker was full of cunning and running. Hit the crossbar and demanded a save off the goalkeeper in the first half. Salisu might be thinking to start the former 3SC man as his main striker against Libya on Friday .

Substitutes

Augustine Oladapo 5/10 Was supposed to inject more energy through the middle of the pack but was unable to get into the match rhythm as quickly as was expected.

Ibrahim Mustapha 5/10 Almost scored with his first touch and showed good holdup play and running in the 11 minutes he enjoyed against Rwanda.

Mohammed Nur NA Also full of running and for one so young, the experience should make him a better player in the years to come.

Coach