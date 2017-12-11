Ezenwa needs good CHAN performance to convince Rohr

Related News

As much as we love our own, one position most fans of the Super Eagles would agree is still suspect is the goalkeeping department.

But Ikechukwu Ezenwa can put a foot on the plane to Russia with a good performance at the CHAN tournament starting in January in Morocco.

In an interview with Football365, Gernot Rohr admitted a goalkeeping challenge and how he and his team are going about solving it.

“The last challenge is to find a goalkeeper who satisfies us fully,” Rohr said in the interview.

Many people have been clamouring for the recall of Vincent Enyeama, whilst the 45 minutes shift from Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, against Argentina gave the technical team some lift after Daniel Akpeyi had apparently shot himself in the foot in the first half of that 4-2 win.

The Super Eagles team was the second youngest in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and Rohr hinted the average age could become younger by the World Cup.

“The figure may be even lower in Russia, as we spotted a 19-year-old goalkeeper in La Coruna.

Ezenwa kept in four of the six World Cup qualifiers and conceded two goals – both penalties. Ezenwa, who recently joined Enyimba FC from Ifeanyi Uba FC, also led the home-based Eagles to second place in the WAFU tournament, where he did not concede until the final.

Rohr continued: “We are working with my guardian coach, Enrico Pionetti. CHAN will be important to take stock. Ikechukwu Ezenwa will participate, under the direction of my assistant Salisu Yusuf. I will follow things closely.”