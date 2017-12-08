Victor Moses: Nigeria’s World Class Player

Related News

No one actually made the statement above but it can be ascribed based on Victor Moses being the only current Super Eagles player named in a study by ESPN.

The 26-year-old Chelsea wingback was named amongst the 10 best right backs in the world. The 10-man list includes Dani Carvajal, Dani Alves, Kyle Walker, Antonio Valencia, Juanfran, Fabinho, Hector Bellerin, and Serge Aurier. No other Nigerian player features in the study.

Everyone who has worked with and watched the 26-year-old knows that he is a very skillful player, one that was even compared to Lionel Messi by his former Wigan manager, Roberto Martinez. But his greatest challenge has been that of consistency and hard work.

In 2012, Martinez eulogised Moses to Goal saying: “Victor [Moses] is a quite unique player. When you work with him you realise he is not a normal footballer, not a typical modern winger.

“Even if you look at the great footballing cultures, like Spain and Holland, you see that players of this type are very rare. Victor could have been a real weapon for any team in world football.”

Against Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Moses showed Africa and the world what the hype was all about. On his good day, Moses can be as good an offensive outlet as the top 10 in the world – even though he is deployed as a wingback at Chelsea.

His corner kick led to Mikel Obi’s goal while the third goal showed all his class.

Moses won the ball in front of the Nigerian box, passed to Mikel and gathered the return to run all of 70m upfield – passed to Moses Simon, checked for the return and passed the ball into the net.

In that entire move – we saw the hunger (instituted by being managed by Antonio Conte), technical ability, power, pace and finally accuracy. If Messi had done this – we would have YouTube reels to no end.

He had a hand in four of the five goals that were scored against the Indomitable Lions and on his return from injury created two goals for Chelsea in their 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Respected football commentator, Calvin Onwuka, wrote on Twitter, “In a Super Eagles shirt, Victor Moses is one of the world’s best.”

And we can all agree on this.

Another match that readily comes to mind would be the 2-1 win over Cote d’ Ivoire in the 2014 AFCON, which the Super Eagles won. Against Yaya Toure and the late Cheick Tiote, Moses was bright and elusive – instigating the Nigerian offense at will.

After Conte’s arrival at Chelsea last year, Moses’ defensive abilities improved and it showed in the two matches against Cameroon. He tracked back throughout the two matches whilst still proving a potent offensive outlet.

Martinez, now Belgium manager, has a conclusion for this subject, as he believes Moses can be amongst the world’s best. “He [Moses] is going to be as good as he wants to be.

“You just have to admire his mentality. Nothing fazes him, and the best is yet to come, that is for sure.”

At the beginning of last season, Moses was said to be worth about $8 million but he is now currently worth $21 million.

The Super Eagles will definitely be a better team with Moses in this sort of form and on a more consistent basis! But do you believe he is now a world-class player?