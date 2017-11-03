Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. City v Arsenal @Etihad Stadium @3:15pm on Nov 5

The City juggernaut under Pep Guardiola is in full steam and steamrollering all in its path but will Arsenal be mowed down this weekend? Over their last five encounters, the margins have been slim but City clearly have a distinct advantage this weekend. Having played on Tuesday, Arsenal played on Thursday though almost all the players that appeared against Crvena Zvezda will be absent on Sunday. Should Mesut Ozil be introduced in a midfield where he could be run over? Should Arsene Wenger stick to the back three? The Frenchman needs to get these answers right to stand any chance at the Etihad on Sunday.

Current Form: Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]; Arsenal [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

23/04/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City

02/04/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 2 Man. City

18/12/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Arsenal

07/08/16 CLF Arsenal 3 – 2 Man. City

08/05/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Man. City 3-0 Arsenal

Chelsea v Man. Utd @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Nov 5

Another trip to the Bridge for ‘Judas’ Jose Mourinho, but will the Portuguese set his team up to win or just to counter Antonio Conte’s team? Chelsea were thrashed in Rome on Tuesday while United had a comfortable win over Benfica, which means one of two things – a draw would be acceptable to both managers even though their fans will be craving victory. N’Golo Kante can return for Chelsea to help stem the tide of goals conceded while Romelu Lukaku is going to try his humane best to score against the team that was supposed to sign him last summer. This is very close to call.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-W-W-D]; Man. Utd [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

16/04/17 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Chelsea

13/03/17 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

23/10/16 PRL Chelsea 4 – 0 Man. Utd

07/02/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Man. Utd

28/12/15 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Ma. Utd

Dortmund v Bayern Munich @Signal Iduna Park @6:30pm on Nov 4

Very sure this is not the match Peter Bosz would have wanted after another Champions League debacle against Apoel Nicosia but Christian Pulisic believes the time to bounce back is now.

“So there’s going to be tough times, and right now is a tough time, but I believe in our team and I think that we can bounce right back,” Pulisic told the Bundesliga website.

On the other hand, since the change of guard at Bayern and the return of Jupp Heynckes, the team has won six consecutive matches; scoring 14 goals and conceding just two while Dortmund have just one win in their last six, and that was against third-tier Magdeburg in the DFB Cup. Bosz is under considerable pressure and a loss on Saturday could prove fatal to his time at the Signal Iduna Park.

Current Form: Dortmund [D-L-W-D-D]; Bayern [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

05/08/17 SUC Dortmund 2 – 2 Bayern

26/04/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 3 Dortmund

08/04/17 BUN Bayern 4 – 1 Dortmund

19/11/16 BUN Dortmund 1 – 0 Bayern

14/08/16 SUC Dortmund 0 – 2 Bayern

Prediction: Dortmund 1-3 Bayern

Barcelona v Sevilla @Camp Nou @8:45pm on Nov 4

Seeing Real Madrid continue to stumble will definitely have energised Barcelona as they seek a sixth consecutive home win in which they have scored 18 goals and conceded one. After a slight wobble, Eduardo Berizzo has righted the Sevilla wheels and they will travel to Catalonia believing they can nick something. Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde has to do without Sergi Roberto, Andres Iniesta, and Andre Gomes, who are out with various injuries while Berizzo will be missing the influential Joaquín Correa.

Current Form: Barcelona [D-W-W-W-W]; Sevilla [W-W-W-L-L]

Head to head

05/04/17 PRD Barcelona 3 – 0 Sevilla

06/11/16 PRD Sevilla 1 – 2 Barcelona

17/08/16 SUC Barcelona 3 – 0 Sevilla

14/08/16 SUC Sevilla 0 – 2 Barcelona

22/05/16 CDR Barcelona 2 – 0 Sevilla

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sevilla