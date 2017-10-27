Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. Utd v Tottenham @Old Trafford@12:30pm on Oct 28



Manchester United is the second team after Liverpool, against whom Spurs have not had the rub of the green in recent times, but those times may be changing. In recent time, this might just be the first time Spurs travel to Old Trafford as favourites because they have won all four away matches this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two. United meanwhile have won all four home matches, scoring 14 and conceding none. Jose Mourinho, despite the 2-0 win over Swansea in the Carabao Cup, is under pressure, especially from the fans for what they see as the negativity in team tactics. Against Spurs, United have to play on the front foot but how scarier can Old Trafford be compared to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Spurs fought Real Madrid to a draw?

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-L-W-D-W-W]; Tottenham [L-W-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sun 14/05/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Man. Utd

Sun 11/12/16 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 0 Tottenham

Sun 10/04/16 PRL Tottenham 3 – 0 Man. Utd

Sat 08/08/15 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 0 Tottenham

Sun 15/03/15 PRL Man. Utd 3 – 0 Tottenham

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-2 Tottenham

Bayern v RB Leipzig @Allianz Arena@5:30pm on Oct 28

The war of attrition continues as Bayern host Leipzig, three days after their penalty win at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig believe they were hard done by the referee, Felix Zwayer, who chose to send off Naby Keita, for a pull on Robert Lewandowski. Keita will be back for this one and expect another brutal contest with Arturo Vidal in the middle of the pitch. The goal Bayern conceded on Wednesday was the first they have conceded under returnee manager, Jupp Heynckes. As it was on Wednesday, Leipzig will press very high up the pitch, putting Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng under constant pressure while Bayern will try to break in through the flanks with the new captain, Arjen Robben, and Kingsley Coman. Do not miss this one!

Current Form: Bayern [W-W-W-W-D-L]; Leipzig [L-W-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Wed 25/10/17 DFB RB Leipzig 1 – 1P Bayern

Sat 13/05/17 BUN RB Leipzig 4 – 5 Bayern

Wed 21/12/16 BUN Bayern 3 – 0 RB Leipzig

Prediction: Bayern 3-1 Leipzig

AC Milan v Juventus @San Siro @5pm on Oct 28

Similar score lines in midweek, AC Milan and Juventus cannot afford to drop points with the way Napoli and to a lesser extent, Inter Milan, are going about collecting points. A 4-1 away to Chievo must have lifted spirits in Milan as Juventus, with Paulo Dybala in superb form, also put SPAL to the sword with a 4-1 spanking. Milan manager, Vincenzo Montella, will be without two of his more influential players; Leonardo Bonucci is unavailable to face his former team because of the red card received against Genoa while Giacomo Bonaventura is out through injury. The ‘Old Lady’ also have their own injury problems with Max Allegri losing Blaise Matuidi, Medhi Benatia, and Stefano Sturaro, for Saturday’s encounter.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-D-D-L-L-W]; Juventus [W-W-W-L-D-W]

Head to head

Fri 10/03/17 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

Wed 25/01/17 COI Juventus 2 – 1 AC Milan

Fri 23/12/16 SUC Juventus 1 – 1 AC Milan

Sat 22/10/16 SEA AC Milan 1 – 0 Juventus

Sat 21/05/16 COI AC Milan 0 – 1 Juventus

Prediction: Milan 1-2 Juventus

Atletico v Villarreal @WandaMetropolitano @5:30pm on Oct 28

The resolute defending by a Diego Simeone-led side is almost back and for the visit of the Yellow Submarine on Saturday, Diego Godin and his fellow defenders need to be at their sharpest. Villarreal are just coming into form, spurred by the goals of Cedric Bakambu even though they lost 1-0 to Ponferradina last Wednesday in the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Atletico were held 1-1 by Elche, a third division side. This match should be won by the odd goal.

Current Form: Atletico [W-D-D-D-L]; Villarreal [W-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

Tue 25/04/17 PRD Atletico 0 – 1 Villarreal

Mon 12/12/16 PRD Villarreal 3 – 0 Atletico

Sun 21/02/16 PRD Atletico 0 – 0 Villarreal

Sat 26/09/15 PRD Villarreal 1 – 0 Atletico

Wed 29/04/15 PRD Villarreal 0 – 1 Atletico

Prediction: Atletico 2-1 Villarreal