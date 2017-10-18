Why Federer is really the Number One

Related News

On Sunday in Shanghai, Roger Federer, the world No.2 tennis player celebrated the title and his fifth consecutive win over Rafael Nadal, the world No.1.

And just like the previous four meetings (apart from the Australian Open), it was a dismantling act by the world No.2 over the current No.1.

It was an astonishing 10th final for Nadal in 2017 and he must have been looking to get one over the Swiss Master, but it was not to be as he was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-3 in 72 minutes.

Afterward, Federer answered a question on why he has dominated Nadal recently: “Not playing him on clay”, he said. That might be partially true but there is definitely more.

Federer added: “Not playing so much on clay! That’s helpful, to avoid the entire clay court season.

“With the bigger racket head sizes, I’m not slicing as much. I’m staying on the baseline, dictating points. My heads screwed on the right way, as I haven’t had to get it round any losses on clay too,” he added.

Tony Roche, who has worked with Federer in the past, reveals that it is the fluidity of his play that makes him the very best in the world.

“He hits the ball with fluidity without ever tiring himself physically, as it instead happens with the other players. It’s his way of playing,” Roche.

Nadal however believes Federer’s strength on tour this year is that he ‘saved’ his body for the winning moments.

“Roger did great in all the events that he played, so looks like he saved his body, he did the right things, yes, probably, yes, but at the same time anything could happen,” he said.

On Sunday, Federer had 18 winners compared to just four from Nadal and kept the left-hander under constant pressure – even on his first serve. One of the qualities that has brought Nadal back to No.1 is an improved service game, which is largely unpredictable and accurate.

But Federer, throughout the season has jumped on the serve and returned it almost to the baseline, pushing Nadal back and immediately getting on the offensive.

On Tuesday, Nadal pulled out of the Basle Indoor Open because doctors advised he rest his ‘overstressed’ knee. The Spaniard remains in top spot and 1,940 points clear of Federer but with the Swiss in Basle and Paris in the coming days, the gap could be down to less than 500 by the time they get to London.

At 36, Federer is tweaking his game for every opponent on tour but he seems to have mastered Nadal the best. Carlos Moya told the ATP in September that Nadal has improved his aggression on court while staying solid all the time, which basically is what Federer has cornered on – ‘don’t let Rafa get aggressive’.

The pair could meet again at the ATP Tour finals in London next month and another Federer victory would confirm him as Nadal’s No.1, while Nadal in No.1 over the rest!