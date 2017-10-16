Akwa United beat Tornadoes in Aiteo Cup and three things that remain the same

Related News

The final of the 2017 Federation Cup now known as the Aiteo Cup was played on Sunday at the Agege Stadium between Nigerian Professional Football League sides – Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes.

Both teams had won the competition once before but most pundits predicted that Akwa United would win the tie because they finished third in the league.

That the match was decided on penalties was not a surprise. So here are three things that continued to remain the same in Nigerian football.

Nigeria football has lost its passion

There was so much hoopla about the fact that the Agege Stadium, venue of the 2017 Aiteo Cup, formerly the Federations Cup, could not take more than 5,000 spectators. There was a massive presence of police and soldiers but in the end, there was less than 4,000 spectators for the showpiece football event that marked the end of the football season.

Where is Nigeria’s football soul? There were no big EPL matches on TV, but still, football fans boycotted the final. Some residents of the area said they did not even know that a match of such magnitude was taking place in their neighbourhood.

No goals in sight

Where I sat with SuperSport football analyst, Ojeikere Aikhoje and Emeka Nwani, we bantered and I said, we were at the sadium to watch penalties. We guffawed over the remark but after 90 dour minutes, my prediction came to pass. The first shot on target came in the 42nd minute from Niger Tornadoes, which was saved by Akwa United goalkeeper, Abiodun Olorunleke. In total, there were four shots on target throughout the match with minimal goal scoring chances created.

No bouncing football

There was another colleague, Yemi Adesanya, at the venue. Around the 80-minute mark, we looked perplexedly at each other and asked: “what formation are these teams playing?”

The only discernible pattern was ‘no bouncing’ – anyone 35 and over would clearly understand this term. The defenders, especially the ones playing centrally only had to ensure that no balls bounced – they were promptly cleared back to the sender.

In the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] season, Plateau United and MFM FC came first and second – their second season in the top flight after promotion. The commonest result was the 1-0 home win and in knockout football, penalties were almost always the icebreaker.