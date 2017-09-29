Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Chelsea v Man. City @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Sep.30

Two good sides with two very good managers – Chelsea versus Manchester City is a spectacle to look forward to. With just three points separating the two sides after six matches and good UCL wins – Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola will be putting out sides that will put on a show.

Chelsea have their full squad fit while City will be without Benjamin Mendy, who ruptured his ACL and Sergio Aguero, who had a car accident in the Netherlands on Thursday and is said to have broken two ribs. Aguero has scored five goals at the Bridge since joining City in 2011.

A draw does not look feasible, as these two sides will try to score goals so a high scoring result is expected. But don’t miss this and referee Martin Atkinson will definitely be doing a lot of running.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-D-W]; Man. City [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 05/04/17 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Man. City

Sat 03/12/16 PRL Man. City 1 – 3 Chelsea

Sat 16/04/16 PRL Chelsea 0 – 3 Man. City

Sun 21/02/16 FAC Chelsea 5 – 1 Man. City

Sun 16/08/15 PRL Man. City 3 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Man. City

Real Madrid v Espanyol @Santiago Bernabeu @7:45pm on Oct.1

If only home form was taken into consideration, Real Madrid would be 18th on the La Liga table. But thank heavens for away form. Los Blancos won their 12th consecutive away match last weekend at Alaves and that has helped hold on to the coat tails of leaders, Barcelona, who now have a seven-point lead just six games into the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the goals and should lead the line as Karim Benzema continues to recuperate from injury with Gareth Bale also doubtful after picking up a calf strain in the midweek UCL win over Borussia Dortmund in which he scored.

The last victory for Espanyol over Real was in October 2007 so the match coming on October 1 bodes well. Quique Sanchez Flores and his team enjoyed a comprehensive 4-1 win over Deportivo last weekend and have the in-form Gerard Moreno to bank on to silence the Bernabeu crowd once again. Zinedine Zidane cannot afford another draw or loss or he will be witnessing some white handkerchiefs on Sunday.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-L-W-W]; Espanyol [W-D-W-L-L]

Head to head

18/02/17 PRD Real Madrid 2 – 0 Espanyol

18/09/16 PRD Espanyol 0 – 2 Real Madrid

31/01/16 PRD Real Madrid 6 – 0 Espanyol

12/09/15 PRD Espanyol 0 – 6 Real Madrid

17/05/15 PRD Espanyol 1 – 4 Real Madrid

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol

AC Milan v AS Roma @San Siro @5pm on Oct.1

Roma travel to Milan on Sunday and they could heap more pressure on their former coach, Vincenzo Montella, who is under increasing pressure after spending almost $200 million during the summer to bring in nine new players. But it is academy product, 19-year-old Patrick Cutrone who has been the standout player for the season so far with five goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Roma hold the recent advantage over Milan having won the last three meetings – home and away. Edin Dzeko already has six Serie A goals this term and would be a present and continuous danger to the Rossoneri, who should be better defensively with the experienced Leonardo Bonucci holding the fort at the back.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-L-W-W-W]; AS Roma [W-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

Sun 07/05/17 SEA Milan 1 – 4 Roma

Mon 12/12/16 SEA Roma 1 – 0 Milan

Sat 14/05/16 SEA Milan 1 – 3 Roma

Sat 09/01/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Milan

Sat 09/05/15 SEA Milan 2 – 1 Roma

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 AS Roma

Hertha BSC v Bayern Munich @ Olympiastadion Berlin @2:30pm onOct.1

Life after Carlo Ancelotti begins with 40-year-old Willy Sagnol holding the Bavarian fort as they travel to Berlin. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, “The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them.”

This is despite the fact Bayern are only three points off the top of the table but the 3-0 away defeat to PSG hurt very much. And a trip to Berlin could be the perfect ‘pick-me-up’ as the Berliners have lost their last two matches and have just one win in their last five matches. So expect a Bayern reaction this weekend unless the rot is so deep – it has become cancer!

Recent Form: Hertha [L-L-W-D-D]; Bayern [L-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 18/02/17 BUN Hertha 1 – 1 Bayern

Wed 21/09/16 BUN Bayern 3 – 0 Hertha

Sat 23/04/16 BUN Hertha 0 – 2 Bayern

Sat 28/11/15 BUN Bayern 2 – 0 Hertha

Sat 25/04/15 BUN Bayern 1 – 0 Hertha

Prediction: Hertha 1-3 Bayern