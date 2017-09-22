Four great matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Nigeria v Ghana @Cape Coast Sports Stadium @3 p.m ‎September 24

The 67-year-old rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana continues on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and it is the WAFU Cup final. In a testament to the strength of the Nigeria Professional Football League, the home-based Super Eagles have gone all the way to the final without conceding a single goal. They have also played some scintillating football on their days. Ghana has won all five games at this tournament bar the defeat suffered to Nigeria and they will be out for revenge first on Sunday. Which country will lift the new improved version of the WAFU Cup?

Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-D-D-W]; Ghana [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

18/09/17 WAFU Nigeria 2 – 0 Ghana

29/01/14 CHAN Nigeria 0 – 0 Ghana

11/10/11 FRI Ghana 0 – 0 Nigeria

28/01/10 ACN Ghana 1 – 0 Nigeria

03/02/08 ACN Ghana 2 – 1 Nigeria

Prediction: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

West Ham v Tottenham @London Stadium @12:30pm on Sep.23

Last season, Spurs’ push for the EPL title was ended by a Manuel Lanzini goal at the London Stadium. With no joy so far in the EPL, this season at Wembley, Mauricio Pochettino, and his men cannot afford to drop away points. This London derby is very important for various reasons with Spurs looking to win their opening three away matches for the very first time while the Hammers want to maintain their good record against their London neighbours. Spurs are the team West Ham has beaten the most in the Premier League era – 14 wins! Slaven Bilic wants to repeat the pattern on Saturday while Pochettino knows it’s more than a football game.

Current Form: West Ham [W-D-W-L-W]; Tottenham [W-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

05/05/17 PRL West Ham 1 – 0 Tottenham

19/11/16 PRL Tottenham 3 – 2 West Ham

02/03/16 PRL West Ham 1 – 0 Tottenham

22/11/15 PRL Tottenham 4 – 1 West Ham

22/02/15 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 West Ham

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham

Juventus v Torino @Juventus Stadium @7:45pm onSep.23

At least Leonardo Bonucci does not have any explanation for his son after departing for AC Milan for the latest Turin derby. Two unbeaten teams with in-form forwards – Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti, should produce a good spectacle. Juventus defensive strongman, Giorgio Chiellini has praised the Granata under Sinisa Mihajlovic saying, “For those who, like me, have been in Turin for the last 12 years, this is the strongest Torino”. For Juventus to maintain their winning run in Serie A, Dybala must continue his good scoring form while they keep the back door shut.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-L-W-W]; Torino [W-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

Sat 06/05/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Torino

Sun 11/12/16 SEA Torino 1 – 3 Juventus

Sun 20/03/16 SEA Torino 1 – 4 Juventus

Wed 16/12/15 COI Juventus 4 – 0 Torino

Sat 31/10/15 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Torino

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Torino

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla @Wanda Metropolitano @12noon on Sep.23

It is second versus third in the five-week-old league season and the second match at the new Wanda Metropolitano. The first one produced just one goal so the fans will be hoping to see more goals though this Sevilla team may not offer such a gesture to the home side. Both sides are unbeaten with Sevilla having conceded just the one goal in their first five league matches though no player in the team under a new manager, Eduardo Berizzo, has scored more than once in the league. For Atletico, Argentine forward, Angel Correa, has finally come good, scoring thrice in the league already. Do not miss this one!

Current Form: Atletico [W-W-D-D-W]; Sevilla [W-W-D-W-W]

Head to head

19/03/17 PRD Atletico 3 – 1 Sevilla

23/10/16 PRD Sevilla 1 – 0 Atletico

24/01/16 PRD Atletico 0 – 0 Sevilla

30/08/15 PRD Sevilla 0 – 3 Atletico

01/03/15 PRD Sevilla 0 – 0 Atletico

Prediction: Atletico 2-1 Sevilla