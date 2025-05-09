Day 3 of the MTN CHAMPS grand final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium was a showcase of athletic dominance, with Team MVP stealing the spotlight through a string of outstanding performances.

This reaffirmed their position as one of the top contenders in the competition.

From the Cadet to the Senior categories, Team MVP athletes consistently claimed top spots on the podium, with several standout displays and personal bests across multiple events.

Cadet category

In the Cadet Girls’ 100m, the Team MVP swept the medals with a commanding 1-2-3 finish. Ebimoboere Christopher blazed to gold in a new personal best (PB) of 12.61s, ahead of teammates Ella Udumubrai (12.97s) and Jolaade Adesanya (12.98s).

The Cadet Boys’ 100m featured another strong showing from MVP, as Abdulaleem Abdulsalam claimed gold in 11.88s (PB), while Aaron Usifo secured bronze. Saviour Nnokama of Secondary Grammar School Ibeno took silver.

Youth brilliance: MVP maintains momentum

Team MVP extended their dominance in the Youth Girls’ 100m with another clean sweep. Bernice Onoriode led the charge with 12.40s, closely followed by Goodnews Saturday (12.46s) and Rebecca Enilolobo (12.63s).

In the Youth Boys’ 100m, Muhammed Jimoh clocked 11.09s to win gold, narrowly edging out teammate Destiny Reuben (11.11s). Onyemech Peter Onoriode of Osadenis Mixed Secondary School earned bronze with 11.13s.

Record performances

Ejiro Peter kept her winning streak alive in the Junior Women’s 100m, striking gold with a personal best of 11.81s.

Teammate Tejiri Ugoh followed in 11.92s (PB), while Faith Chukwuma of Osadenis secured bronze in 11.94s (PB).

In the Junior Men’s 100m, Obiano’s Stanley William topped the field with a PB of 10.68s, ahead of Team MTN’s Alvin Onyeama (10.72s) and Righteous Olerirume of Favoured Stars.

Ashe, Odumoso, impress in senior category

The Senior Women’s 100m saw a breakout performance from Kate Odumoso, who clocked a PB of 11.36s to claim gold. Chioma Cynthia (11.62s) and Chika Bakwanye (11.74s) completed the podium.

In the Senior Men’s 100m, Paris 2024 semifinalist and MoC sprinter Favour Ashe defended his MTN CHAMPS title with a season-best 10.20s. Augustine Ezuruike of Bayelsa (10.48s PB) and Amreremenore Edesiri of Global Track & Field (10.56s PB) followed closely.

400m events: Team MVP, Team MTN, and Akwa Ibom share the glory

Victory Aganya delivered for Team MVP in the Girls’ 400m, clocking a PB of 58.29s. Teammate Mary Chioma Edeh (58.63s PB) earned bronze, with Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa (58.58s) taking silver.

Jesulayomi Ogundijo led a 1-2-3 sweep for Team MVP in the Youth Boys’ 400m, joined on the podium by Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel and Ibrahim Ahmed.

Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo continued his fine form from the Lagos leg of the MTN CHAMPS, winning the Junior Men’s 400m in 47.49s.

Stephen Adejumo took silver, while Obiano’s Chidiebere Chigozie Obed claimed bronze.

In the Junior Women’s 400m, Miracle Sonny of Team MTN blazed to gold in a PB of 53.81s. Teammate Toheebat Jimoh clocked 54.30s (PB) for silver, with Team MVP’s Elizabeth Olumide grabbing bronze in 55.13s.

Victor Sampson, the reigning NDDC Sports Festival champion, dominated the Senior Men’s 400m with a time of 47.07s. Global Track & Field’s Michael Ighogboja (47.10s PB) and Johnson Nnamani (47.19s) completed the podium.

Rhoda Adisa ran a tactically sound race in the Senior Women’s 400m, winning gold in a PB of 53.96s. Miracle Donald (54.11s PB) of Team MTN secured silver, and Odot Udo edged out Jane Onyeneho for bronze in 54.50s.

Team standings: MVP leads the pack

After three intense days of competition, Team MVP emerged as the dominant force in the Cadet category, topping both the Boys’ and Girls’ standings with 40 and 39 points, respectively. Aunty Iso International and Lutheran High followed in the Boys’ rankings, while Ibiaku Itam Community and Four Towns Community rounded out the Girls’ podium.

In the Youth Boys’ standings, Team MVP B led with 58 points, followed by MVP A (30 points) and Afaha Eket Government (14 points). MVP A also topped the Youth Girls’ category with 53 points, ahead of Charity of the Most Precious Blood (27 points) and Ikot Ibiok Girls (20 points).

Akwa Ibom dominated the Junior Mixed standings with 77 points, trailed by Team MTN (48 points) and Obiano (32 points).

The host state also led the Senior division, finishing with a commanding 92 points. Big Joe and Cross River tied for second with 37 points each, while Bayelsa and Altivelis shared fourth place with 30 points.

With one day remaining in the competition, Team MVP has firmly established itself as the team to beat, combining depth, talent, and determination in what has been a thrilling MTN CHAMPS grand final.

