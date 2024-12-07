The national senior men’s cricket team lost by five wickets to their Ugandan counterparts on Friday in Kigali, Rwanda, at the ILT20 Africa Cup.
Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first in the game in the ongoing four-nation tournament at the Gahanga Cricket Oval.
While opening, Selim Salau and Sulaimon Runsewe had 27 off 18 and 23 off 38 contributions with the bat, respectively, to help Nigeria score 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs.
In their chase, Uganda scored 87/5 in 9.4 overs, with a rain delay, leading the game to be decided by the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method.
|
This ensured a five-wicket victory for the East Africans.
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally adopted the DLS method to decide games.
It is a formula to fairly calculate the score of the winning side when inclement weather intervenes, and the match is interrupted.
This includes recalculating totals when time is lost in the match.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had earlier defeated hosts Rwanda and Botswana.
Nigeria will take on Botswana on Saturday and have a chance for revenge against Uganda on Sunday. The competition runs until 14 December.
