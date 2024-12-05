The National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged support for the development of weightlifting in the country.
The NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, stated this at the closing of the Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championships at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
Dikko promised to partner with federations, emphasising the commission’s role in ensuring their success.
He promised that future editions of the tournament would be bigger, enhancing opportunities for weightlifters to showcase their talents and improve their skills.
|
“Weightlifting is a sport where we have a comparative advantage. We will enhance our chances to achieve better results internationally,” he said.
He emphasised the importance of grassroots development and the need for a steady pipeline of new talents to replace ageing athletes in the sport.
ALSO READ: Bayelsa State wins maiden Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championship
“By 2028, I hope to see some of these weightlifters achieving great feats at the Olympics,” he said.
The Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championship, which started on Sunday and ended on Tuesday in Abuja, was aimed at discovering new talents and preparing them for future engagements.
NAN
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999