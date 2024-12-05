The National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged support for the development of weightlifting in the country.

The NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, stated this at the closing of the Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championships at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Dikko promised to partner with federations, emphasising the commission’s role in ensuring their success.

He promised that future editions of the tournament would be bigger, enhancing opportunities for weightlifters to showcase their talents and improve their skills.

“Weightlifting is a sport where we have a comparative advantage. We will enhance our chances to achieve better results internationally,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of grassroots development and the need for a steady pipeline of new talents to replace ageing athletes in the sport.

“By 2028, I hope to see some of these weightlifters achieving great feats at the Olympics,” he said.

The Habu Gumel National Open Weightlifting Championship, which started on Sunday and ended on Tuesday in Abuja, was aimed at discovering new talents and preparing them for future engagements.

