The Nigeria Fencing Federation (NFF) has signed a four-year protocol agreement with the Italian Fencing Federation, known as Federazione Italiana Scherma (FIS), to advance the development of fencing in Nigeria through technical support and knowledge transfer.

The agreement was formalised during the weekend at the International Fencing Federation’s congress in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Adeyinka Samuel, president of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, expressed his excitement, describing it as a significant step forward in enhancing the expertise of Nigerian fencing officials. Under this agreement, the Italian federation will assist Nigeria by organising international knowledge transfers and providing technical support.

This includes sending Italian coaches, referees, and specialists to Nigeria to conduct training courses. Paolo Azzi, President of FIS, signed on behalf of Italy, while Samuel signed for Nigeria at the vibrant and brief ceremony. “We are pleased to partner with the Nigerian Fencing Federation. Having followed their progress over the years, we believe this partnership will significantly accelerate their growth and development,” said Azzi after signing the dotted lines in Tashkent.

According to the protocol agreement, FIS will supply technical know-how to develop fencing in Nigeria and promote meetings, exchanges, and other initiatives to increase contact between Nigerian and Italian fencers. “We are thrilled to be making substantial efforts to enhance the sport by organising top-class events and seeking technical support from leading fencing nations like Italy.

“This agreement will facilitate knowledge transfer to our technical officials, adding value to our sport by updating the skills of those who train and manage our athletes. The FIS has significantly helped many African countries improve technically, and we believe this partnership will allow us to benefit from their extensive knowledge to transform our sport,” Samuel stated.

He also highlighted the upcoming Men’s Junior Epee Fencing World Cup, scheduled for 14-15 December at Charterhouse Lagos. This marks the first time a sub-Saharan African country will host a fencing World Cup.

Samuel appealed for increased support from both the public and private sectors to further develop fencing in Nigeria.

