The Nigerian Armed Forces got a first gold medal in the track and field event at the ongoing Africa Military Games on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, the history-making gold came through Private Blessing Akpan of the Nigerian Army, and he became the country’s first gold medallist in a track and field event.

Private Akpan came from behind to win gold in the 100m hurdles, clocking 15.51s to finish ahead of Ghana’s Stephanie Abu, who finished in 15.54s, while another Nigerian, Private Stella Ogu, took the bronze.

Nigeria leads the medal table with 87 gold medals, followed by Algeria with 42, and Kenya in third place with 12 gold medals. South Africa, Libya, Tunisia, and Uganda each have four gold medals, respectively.

About 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa are participating in the games, which kicked off in Abuja on 20 November and ends on Saturday, 30 November.

Twenty events are being contested, and the Games have been largely staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, which marks the Games’ return after a 22-year limbo.

