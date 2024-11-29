The Nigerian Armed Forces got a first gold medal in the track and field event at the ongoing Africa Military Games on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, the history-making gold came through Private Blessing Akpan of the Nigerian Army, and he became the country’s first gold medallist in a track and field event.
Private Akpan came from behind to win gold in the 100m hurdles, clocking 15.51s to finish ahead of Ghana’s Stephanie Abu, who finished in 15.54s, while another Nigerian, Private Stella Ogu, took the bronze.
Nigeria leads the medal table with 87 gold medals, followed by Algeria with 42, and Kenya in third place with 12 gold medals. South Africa, Libya, Tunisia, and Uganda each have four gold medals, respectively.
|
About 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa are participating in the games, which kicked off in Abuja on 20 November and ends on Saturday, 30 November.
READ ALSO: Tinubu declares 2nd African Military Games open, harps on unity
Twenty events are being contested, and the Games have been largely staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, which marks the Games’ return after a 22-year limbo.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999