The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, on Tuesday held a meeting with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Abuja to discuss pertinent issues within the sports ecosystem.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the meeting focused on several strategic areas crucial to the future of sports in the country:

During the meeting, Mr Dikko reiterated the peculiar need for a robust legal framework to guide the sports sector in Nigeria, especially as it needs to reflect the new dimension of sports development, as envisioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Discussions centred on the drafting and enacting process of legislation to formalise the sports economy, ensuring clear policies for governance, regulation, and investment.

The framework is expected to attract private sector participation, enhance transparency, and define roles for stakeholders, creating a well-structured and thriving industry.

Mr Dikko and the NOC also emphasised the importance of having world-class sports facilities across the country.

Investment in modern infrastructure, including training centres, stadiums, and community sports hubs, was identified as a key priority.

The facilities will not only serve as breeding grounds for athletes but also as hubs for hosting international competitions, thereby boosting tourism and national pride.

Funding for athletes was another critical topic of discussion.

The meeting explored ways to secure consistent financial support for athletes, including sponsorships, and public-private partnerships.

Major goal

Mr Dikko stated that the goal is to ensure athletes have access to quality training, medical care, and competitive opportunities, enabling them to focus on excelling in their respective sports.

The NSC chairman added that the need for timely training camps, logistical arrangements, and exposure to international tournaments are paramount.

This proactive approach is aimed at improving Nigeria’s performance on the global stage and avoiding the last-minute rush that has hindered success in the past.

Mr Dikko reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to working closely with the NOC and others to achieve these goals.

He emphasised that collaboration is key to the success of the reforms envisioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those at the meeting concluded that these discussions will set the stage for transformative progress that will benefit athletes and the sports industry in general.

