The Nigerian Armed Forces volleyball men’s team secured an emphatic 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-13) win over Sierra Leone on Monday at the ongoing African Military Games (AMGA) 2024 in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Games, which started last Wednesday, will end on 30 November at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria from the onset showed their dominance, inspiring the fans with their skillful play and precise coordination.

Nigeria won the first set 25-17 with hard-fought pressure against Sierra Leone and won the second and third sets 25-8 and 25-13, respectively

The Nigerian team exhibited a perfect blend of power, agility, and tactical intelligence, which led to their decisive victory.

Nigeria started their campaign against Algeria with a 1-3 loss, while Burkina Faso defeated Sierra Leone 3-0 on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Solomon Zango, the head coach of the Nigerian Armed Forces volleyball team, praised his players for their an exceptional performance.

“The players executed the game plan to perfection. I am proud of their performance today. They were disciplined and focused and displayed artistry in their play today.

“This win is a testament to our hard work. Today’s victory resulted from the team’s collective effort and ability to stay calm under pressure.

“We will take it one match at a time. This win is a great start, but there’s still a lot of work to do, and we hope to win our subsequent matches,” he said.

In other matches, Kenya triumphed over Burkina Faso with a hard-fought 3-0 win (32-30, 25-20, 25-23) and Algeria defeated Ghana, 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22).

Nigeria will meet Burkina Faso on Tuesday while Sierra Leone will face Algeria.

Six nations are participating in the volleyball competition, including Nigeria (host), Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Algeria, and Kenya, and served off on 24 November.

