The Nigerian Male National Cricket Team, the Yellow-Green, extended their winning streak at the ongoing International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C when they subdued Cote D’Ivoire 264 run victory on Sunday.

The win now puts Nigeria atop the points table for the event and gives them a 9.55 net run rate after two matches.

The team had defeated St. Helena by 118 in their opening game on Saturday, with Ridwan Abdulkareen taking three wickets in succession (totalling four for the game) to emerge man of the match.

Captain of the Yellow-Green, Sylvester Okpe, said that the team’s match plan had gone according to plan, noting that the team was taking each match on its merit and would go and analyse their performance despite the win to cut down on their errors.

“This is a team event and we are taking every game one at a time. We might have won our matches; we want to go back and see where we need to improve on despite the performance. But I must give kudos to the team for working together and turning up to carry each other whenever there is a slip.”

Nigeria opted to bat after winning the toss against Cote D’Ivoire with the hope of putting a respectable total on the board and complimenting the day with their fiery bowling prowess.

The opening duo of Selim Salau and Sulaimon Runsewe set off a racy inning for the team.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

A remarkable display of power hitting by Selim Salau, smashing 112 off 53, including 13 fours and 2 sixes, laid the foundation for Nigeria’s massive total of 271/4 in 20 overs against the Ivorian side, who were having their maiden international cricket outing.

Contributing 23 extras to the total, Cote d’Ivoire’s undisciplined approach with the ball on the day also gifted a half-century to Runsewe Sulaimon, 50 off 29, and Isaac Okpe, 65 off 23.

In the chase, newcomers Cote D’ Ivoire, rarely found form as Nigeria’s clinical bowling needed only 7.3 overs to send all batters back to the pavilion with just 7 runs on board. This result will go down in the books for Nigeria having dislodged a team in 7 runs.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Uyi Akpata commended the International Cricket Council for trusting the Nigeria Cricket Federation to deliver a World Class event.

“ This should make all of us proud as Nigerians, the global spotlight this event has given the country, the commendation for the quality of cricket manpower and facility that the country is showcasing with this event. The icing on this: is that the national team is equally doing well and delivering incredible performance at the event.” He said.

The event takes a break on Monday, 25 November as action resumes on Tuesday 26th with St. Helena taking on Sierra Leon on Oval 1 at 9:30 am, while the match between Nigeria and Eswatini will be on by 1:50 pm at Oval, simultaneously at 1: 50pm, Cote D’Ivoire will be taking on Botswana for a redemptive encounter.

The best two teams at the end of the event on Thursday, 28 November, would proceed to the next round where final Qualifiers for the 2025 T20 World Cup would be determined.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

