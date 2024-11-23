Sylvester Okpe, captain of Nigeria’s senior male cricket team, has expressed optimism about securing a qualification spot but will want to play the best of cricket.

Okpe, who was speaking at a news conference ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier in Abuja on Friday, noted that the team has had adequate preparations ahead of the tournament.

“We have worked hard and prepared well enough for this tournament.

“Our participation at the African Games in Ghana in March and the tour in Kenya have put us in good shape and form.

“We are positive and optimistic of a qualification spot, but above all, we just want to play the best of cricket,” Okpe said.

Okpe urged fans to come out and support the team as they seek to secure one of the two available slots to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier next year.

“We are the highest ranked by the ICC in the tournament as 36th, but we are not going to underrate any side.

“We will play to our utmost skill and ability and hope that fans will come to support us,” Okpe said.

Eswatini, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Saint Helena, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria will slug it out at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from Saturday, 23 November to Thursday, 28 November.

NAN

