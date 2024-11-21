President Bola Tinubu has urged the military across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability.

Mr Tinubu gave the charge when he declared open the second edition of the Africa Military Games (AMGA) in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

He described the event as a historic platform to foster unity, camaraderie, and military cooperation across the continent.

The Games with the theme “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports” mark a revival of the tradition initiated over 20 years ago in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that no single nation can tackle its security challenges alone.

He acknowledged the significance of the Games in strengthening Africa’s collective security efforts.

“Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa.

“This occasion is more than a gathering of extraordinary athletes; it is an undeniable reminder of the cooperation that binds the military institutions across our continent.

“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together–not just as neighbors, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valor, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the game, President Tinubu commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Maikano Abdullahi, for their leadership in reviving the event.

The President emphasised the role of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline, and resilience among military personnel,

Earlier in his remarks, the CDS said the games were not just a celebration of the physical prowess of military athletes, but an opportunity to showcase the bond that binds the armed forces across the African continent.

Mr Musa said the games were a reminder of the power of cooperation and friendship.

He urged the 1,625 athletes and officials across Africa participating in the games to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, as they engage each other in the various sporting events.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would continue to project its partnership with other armed forces across Africa in the bid to enhance the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of countries across the region.

Also, the President of OSMA, Abdullahi, said hosting the Games in Nigeria was the realisation of the vision of the founding fathers of OSMA, which was to foster unity and solidarity among African armed forces.

While paying glowing tributes to the commitment of the President of Nigeria and the founding fathers of OSMA, Mr Abdullahi said the games provide a platform to showcase the rich heritage and talents inherent in the armed forces of Africa.

He urged participants to compete fiercely and fairly, reigniting the bond that unites all the military forces across the continent.

NAN also reports that the opening ceremony featured colourful calisthenic displays, the hoisting of the OSMA and AMGA flags, the lighting of the torch and oath-taking by the athletes, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Also, were performances by various musical artistes, including Timi Dakolo, Yemi Alade, Olamide, and D’banj, who dished out their hit tracks that sparked a wild frenzy all around the stadium.

There will be 20 games competed for by 1,625 athletes from no fewer than 20 African countries from 18 to 30 November.

NAN

