The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) has again been thrown into a mourning state with the tragic demise of one of its vibrant members, Dapo Sotuminu, who died on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

According to the Lagos SWAN chairman, Debo Oshundun, “This is a loss that strikes the heart of the association and serves as a painful reminder of the toll taken on the journalism and sports community. Sotuminu’s untimely departure is a case of one too many as we battle with the death of another member, Adeyinka Adebayo. This will surely leave an indelible mark on Lagos SWAN and its members.”

Mr Oshundun described him as a consummate professional and passionate journalist because he would always be ready to stand and be counted when called.

While reminiscing on his life and time, he said Mr Sotuminu was dedicated and committed to excellence and professionalism.

The Lagos SWAN chairman said these were evident throughout his illustrious career.

He rose from a cub reporter to serve as the Deputy Sports Editor at New Telegraph Newspaper, Sports Editor at Compass Newspaper, Director of Communication with the Nigeria Women Football League, and Media Director for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The association affirmed that beyond Mr Sotuminu’s professional achievements, he was also a visionary who championed grassroots sports development through the Victor Ikpeba 5-Aside Tournament and as the Director General for Sports at the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos.

The Lagos SWAN family extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues left behind, as his legacy in sports journalism and sports development will never be forgotten.

