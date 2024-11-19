Rivers Hoopers’ point guard, Kelvin Amayo, shone brightly during the Nigeria Basketball Final playoffs on Monday night in Port Harcourt.

He scored an impressive 29 points, leading the Hoopers to retain their title and claim the sole ticket to the 2025 Basketball Africa League following their debut in the competition in 2024.

Rivers Hoopers defeated their Lagos-based Hoops and Reads 71-54 to grab the only ticket for the BAL championship next year. They have now won the title in 2011, 2012, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Amayo also recorded 22 points during the Hoopers’ win over the Gboko City Chiefs, 79-73, in a hard-fought semifinal showdown on Sunday.

Hoopers were victorious in all four quarters against Hoops and Reads. They scored 24 points compared to their opponent’s 18 in the first quarter.

They maintained the lead into halftime with a 34-29 lead. Amayo led the scoring for Hoopers with 20 points.

Amayo attempted 11 three-point shots, but the point guard made only three of the attempts. His efforts spread across the second half, where the Hoopers managed a 10-point lead going into the final quarter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the fourth quarter, Hoopers extended their lead to 17 points to end the hopes of the Lagosians, who came in third at the 2023 edition

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

