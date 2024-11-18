The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to promoting wrestling’s development nationwide.

Igali stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He emphasised the importance of expanding the sport beyond its traditional strongholds across the country. Igali also noted that the recently concluded Gov Douye Diri National Wrestling Classics was a resounding success, featuring participation from 25 states and 11 clubs.

“The growth of the sport is mainly concentrated in Bayelsa.

“We have held competitions at various locations like Rivers, Delta, and the FCT, but of course more competitions in Bayelsa because of the continuous support of Diri every year,” he said.

“I urge other states to promote wrestling bouts to develop young talents within the country.

“Hosting wrestling competitions in their various regions will enable states to raise young wrestlers for the national teams,” he said.

“Whenever I host any competition, I try to see the importance of spreading medals across the various states,” he said.

He said it was time to spread wrestling across the country, particularly beyond Bayelsa, where the sport had gained a significant grip.

“This call for action is aimed at promoting wrestling nationwide to foster growth and development in other regions.

“This will help provide opportunities for young wrestlers to develop their skills and represent Nigeria globally.

“We are committed to making wrestling accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of geographical location or socio-economic background,” he said.

Igali expressed optimism over Shehu Dikko’s appointment as Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and added that the importance of collaboration and passion for sports will expand in the next four to 12 years.

(NAN)

