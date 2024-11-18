Defending champions Rivers Hoopers secured a spot in the Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) Final Eight championship game, defeating Gboko City Chiefs 79-73 in a thrilling semifinal on Sunday.
Kelvin Amayo led the charge with 22 points, supported by Okiki Michael’s 14 points and Buchi Vincent Nwaiwu’s impressive double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Nwaiwu also added 2 assists and sank a crucial three-pointer midway through the third quarter.
Rivers Hoopers’ stifling defence recorded 11 steals and 5 blocks, solidifying their dominance.
The game was momentarily disrupted by controversy surrounding refereeing decisions, resulting in a 30-minute delay.
Despite this, the Rivers Hoopers maintained their focus.
Gboko City Chiefs’ Timothy Kwaor scored a game-high 24 points, including six three-pointers, but fouled out with four minutes remaining.
This victory marks Rivers Hoopers’ fourth consecutive win over Gboko City Chiefs, underscoring their league supremacy.
The KingsMen had previously triumphed over Gboko City Chiefs at the Final Four in Port Harcourt last November and twice in the Chief of Defence Staff Basketball Championship in Abuja last month.
Unbeaten this season with an 11-0 record, Rivers Hoopers now aim to secure back-to-back Basketball Africa League (BAL) appearances.
To achieve this, they must overcome Hoops & Read in Monday’s highly anticipated final.
The championship match, scheduled for Monday, will determine the 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League title winner and the team that will represent Nigeria in the BAL.
