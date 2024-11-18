The Men’s Cricket team of the island nation of St Helena has arrived in Abuja, ahead of the scheduled International Cricket Council (ICC), Sub-Regional World Cup Qualifiers C which will be held between 23 to 28 November .
Host country Tournament Director, Emeka Igwilo said the arrival of the St. Helena team sets the event’s plan to full implementation mode.
“The St. Helena’s team arrived on Sunday, 17 November, ahead of their schedule partly so they could acclimatize to the Nigerian climate ahead of the Qualifiers. And that has activated all the tournament operations plans.”
Mr Igwilo said Nigeria’s team, which has been camped at the nation’s capital, will be joined by four other countries in the crucial encounters.
|
“Now we have Botswana, Eswatini, and two other West African neighbors, Cote D’Ivoire and Sierra Leone to complete the list later in the week.”
The opening encounter of the 15-match qualifier will see Eswatini take on Botswana at the Oval 1 of the NCF Cricket Pitch inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, 23 November at 9:30 a.m.
Nigeria’s first test at the event will be against St Helena on Oval 2 later in the afternoon, while Cote D’Ivoire will simultaneously take on Sierra Leone at pitch one.
M Igwilo said the event will see the two Ovals being put to maximum test.
“Our team has done a great deal of work to put the facilities in the best shape and we look forward to the great games that would be played on them.”
ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria’s facilities, cricket prowess will be tested, Akpata says
Over 200 players, officials, and ad-hoc workers will be at all week at the event that will put Nigeria at the center stage of global cricket action.
“The International Cricket Council Officials are superintending over qualifiers and that makes this event one of the most important cricket events going on globally” Mr Igwilo added.
The event will round off on Thursday, 28 November with the best two teams from the series qualifying for the next stage of the 2025 Cricket T20 World Cup.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999