Age sometimes is not just a number, it can be a determining factor as 27-year-old old Jake Paul has emerged victorious over legendary former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson.

The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer defeated 58-year-old Tyson via unanimous points decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The highly anticipated bout drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, with boos echoing through the stadium in the final two rounds due to a perceived lack of action.

Paul’s win marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning boxing career.

The 27-year-old American has been making waves in the boxing world since his debut in 2020.

He has secured notable victories against Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, and Mike Perry, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, via split decision last year.

In contrast, Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, boasts an impressive resume.

With a career spanning over two decades, Tyson retired in 2005 with 44 knockout victories under his belt.

He returned to the ring in 2020 for an unofficial draw against fellow boxing icon Roy Jones.

Special bout

The Jake Paul vs Tyson bout was initially met with controversy due to latter’s age, prompting the Texas Athletic Commission to impose modifications to ensure the 58-year-old’s safety.

The fight was limited to eight rounds lasting two minutes each, instead of the standard three, and both boxers were required to wear heavier gloves designed to lessen the force of punches.

Originally scheduled for 20 July, the fight was postponed due to Tyson’s ulcer flare-up.

Despite the delay, Paul’s victory has sent shockwaves through the boxing world, solidifying his position as an emerging force in the sport.

