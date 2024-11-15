A total of 274 students from 20 primary and secondary schools in Lagos are set to participate in the inaugural NNPC-SNEPCo Inter-School Swimming Championship, scheduled to take place at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 on Saturday.
The young swimmers, aged six to 15, will compete in various events, including freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke, and individual medley.
According to Ikedichi Kanu, Chairman of the Swimming Section at Ikoyi Club 1938, “The participation is all-inclusive, and this event will be held annually. We expect more swimmers to join in future events.” Mr Kanu emphasised the commitment to elevating the quality of swimming competitions, with plans to update the competition format and live-stream the event on social media platforms.
Akinbulejo Onabolu, Vice Chairman and Games Captain of the Swimming Section, provided insights into the event organisation.
“The seeding process will streamline the event, allowing us to see more efficient heat placements and reducing the time used for various categories.” Mr Onabolu noted that, instead of cash rewards, medals will be awarded to the top six participants in each category.
To ensure safety, Mr Kanu highlighted the measures in place, including strict protocols, a medical booth staffed by two nurses and a doctor, an on-site ambulance, lifeguards, and security personnel.
Akintayo Adenubi, Head of Sponsorship for the Swimming Section, and Secretary Babatunde Pearse expressed gratitude to NNPC-SNEPCo for sponsoring the event.
“It has been a challenging year in Nigeria. Securing a new sponsor during this time is significant for us. We envision this championship as an annual event, aiming to continually improve and establish new standards.”
The event promises to be an exciting display of young swimming talent, with a focus on promoting the sport and fostering growth in the future.
