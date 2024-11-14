The 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) Final Eight tipped off in thrilling fashion on Thursday, as the Gboko City Chiefs secured a resounding 82-50 victory over Police Batons at the Basketball Stadium in Old Port Harcourt Township, Rivers State.
The Chiefs’ exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance were on full display as they dominated the game from start to finish.
Their consistent scoring across all quarters (21-21-18-22) proved too much for Police Batons to handle.
Led by George Williams’ impressive performance (24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), the Chiefs solidified their position as a strong contender in the league.
|
This victory sets the stage for exciting clashes in the upcoming matches, which will run until November 19, 2024.
Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Barr. Chris Green, promised an exceptional hosting experience, saying, “We hosted the final eight competition last year, and it was described by many as the best. We intend to raise the bar a notch higher.” He welcomed participating clubs and visitors to Port Harcourt, assuring them of the traditional Rivers hospitality.
The 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) Final Eight features eight clubs divided into two groups:
Group A:
Gboko City Chiefs
Police Baton
Hoops and Read
Kano Pillars
Group B:
Rivers Hoopers
Gombe Bulls
Niles University
Kwara Falcons
Day one’s fixtures:
Gboko City Chiefs vs. Police Baton (82-50)
READ ALSO: Table Tennis: Offiong Edem announces retirement from national team
Niles University vs. Kwara Falcons
Hoops and Read vs. Kano Pillars
Rivers Hoopers vs. Gombe Bulls
All matches will be played at the picturesque Basketball Stadium, home ground of reigning champions Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999