The 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) Final Eight tipped off in thrilling fashion on Thursday, as the Gboko City Chiefs secured a resounding 82-50 victory over Police Batons at the Basketball Stadium in Old Port Harcourt Township, Rivers State.

The Chiefs’ exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance were on full display as they dominated the game from start to finish.

Their consistent scoring across all quarters (21-21-18-22) proved too much for Police Batons to handle.

Led by George Williams’ impressive performance (24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), the Chiefs solidified their position as a strong contender in the league.

This victory sets the stage for exciting clashes in the upcoming matches, which will run until November 19, 2024.

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Barr. Chris Green, promised an exceptional hosting experience, saying, “We hosted the final eight competition last year, and it was described by many as the best. We intend to raise the bar a notch higher.” He welcomed participating clubs and visitors to Port Harcourt, assuring them of the traditional Rivers hospitality.

The 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) Final Eight features eight clubs divided into two groups:

Group A:

Gboko City Chiefs

Police Baton

Hoops and Read

Kano Pillars

Group B:

Rivers Hoopers

Gombe Bulls

Niles University

Kwara Falcons

Day one’s fixtures:

Gboko City Chiefs vs. Police Baton (82-50)

Niles University vs. Kwara Falcons

Hoops and Read vs. Kano Pillars

Rivers Hoopers vs. Gombe Bulls

All matches will be played at the picturesque Basketball Stadium, home ground of reigning champions Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club.

