One of Africa’s most decorated table tennis players, Nigeria’s Offiong Edem, has announced her retirement from the national team.

The former African Games champion shared the news on Thursday, 14 November through her Instagram page, expressing her desire to inspire the next generation of table tennis stars through her foundation.

Farewell post

In her post, the 37-year-old wrote, “As a proud 5-time Olympian, I bid farewell to the national team. It’s time to explore new horizons and nurture young table tennis talents, inspiring the next generation to surpass my achievements.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey: family, friends, and well-wishers. Your unwavering love and encouragement mean the world to me. From humble beginnings in Bayside to international recognition, I am deeply thankful.”

Edem also expressed her appreciation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for providing her with a platform to showcase her talents globally. “Thank you #IOC #NOC #NTTF, and I thank God for the talent and opportunities it brought. So much has been achieved, and I’m grateful. I bow out but remain committed to the table tennis community, empowering young stars. Once again, thank you all for your support. Peace and Love,” she added.

Edem has been a consistent presence in African and international table tennis competitions for over a decade. She is one of Nigeria’s most successful female table tennis players, having represented the country at multiple African Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympic Games.

Known for her remarkable skill, composure, and versatility, she has earned a reputation for her contributions to the sport both on the continental and global stages.

Big break

Her big break came when she was selected to represent Nigeria in junior tournaments.

Her strong performances in national and continental competitions earned her a place on Nigeria’s senior women’s table tennis team, where she quickly established herself as one of the top players in the country.

Over the years, Edem has become one of the most successful and well-known table tennis players in Nigeria. Some of her most notable achievements include winning multiple gold medals at the African Championships, where she competed against some of the best players from across the continent. Her leadership on the court was evident as she guided her teammates through tough matches, providing both strategic advice and motivation.

Edem is known for her well-rounded playing style. She is a versatile player with a strong defensive game, but she is equally capable of attacking with precision when needed. Her ability to adapt to her opponents’ strategies and maintain her composure under pressure has made her a formidable competitor in both African and international tournaments.

Her strengths lie in her quick reflexes, excellent footwork, and ability to read the game. She is also known for her powerful forehand and consistent backhand, which allow her to maintain control of rallies and dictate the pace of the game. Her calm demeanor on the table has earned her a reputation as a mentally tough player who excels in high-stakes situations.

Off the table, Edem is passionate about giving back to society and has been involved in initiatives aimed at promoting sports among young people in Nigeria. She believes in the power of sports to transform lives and often speaks about the importance of hard work, discipline, and perseverance in achieving success.

Her story is one of determination, and she continues to inspire young athletes in Nigeria and across Africa to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles.

