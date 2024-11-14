Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu has said his team is confident of defending their Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBF) final eight slated for Port Harcourt.
On Wednesday, Odaudu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the team is well prepared to defend its title and ultimately qualify for the continental Basketball Africa League (BAL) again.
He said that a lot of hard work has been put into preparations, and the team is in high spirits to defend its title, especially in front of their home fans.
“We expect a tough competition because every team wants to put up a spectacular performance to lift the championship trophy.
|
“We understand this and would take each game as it comes; we are ready and unfazed with every challenge opposing team brings to the ball game.
“We have beefed up our squad with new players who have settled well with the team and contributed to our success in the conference championship,” Odaudu said.
Odaudu, who has been in charge of the team since 2009, led them to two consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012 after losing in the final against Kano Pillars in 2010.
NAN reports that Rivers Hoopers’ title defence will begin against Gombe Bulls, Kwara Falcons, and Nile University Spartans of Abuja in Group B.
The Port Harcourt-based team will face Gombe Bulls in their first game on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The 2023 runners-up, City Chiefs, will play Hoops and Read of Lagos, Kwara Falcons, Police Batons of Lagos, and Kano Pillars in Group A.
ALSO READ: Basketball: Odaudu seeks sixth title with Rivers Hoopers, return to BAL
Games will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing other teams in its group (3 games for each team).
The teams placed first and second in each group will qualify for the semifinals, while the overall champion picks the sole BAL ticket. The Premier Basketball League Final 8 holds in Port Harcourt from 14 to 19 November.
NAN
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999