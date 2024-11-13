The 63rd edition of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship will tee off on 18 November at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, the longstanding sponsor of the prestigious tournament, has unveiled plans for another memorable experience for participants and fans alike.

In anticipation of this year’s competition, FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Olusegun Alebiosu (represented by Patrick Iyamabo, Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer), expressed gratitude to Ikoyi Club 1938’s management for their enduring partnership.

“We have enjoyed partnering on this remarkable initiative for 63 years and counting,” he noted.

This partnership has yielded a platform for attracting top amateur golfers locally and internationally, a pursuit FirstBank remains committed to.

Mr Alebiosu further emphasised, “The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is one of our most prominent sponsorships under the First@sports initiative, through which the Bank demonstrates its unwavering commitment to developing sporting talents in Nigeria and globally.”

He highlighted FirstBank’s rich legacy in sports promotion, stating, “For over 130 years, FirstBank has been a driving force in promoting sports in Nigeria and across its subsidiaries worldwide. This legacy is accentuated by our sponsorship of tournaments such as the Kaduna Polo tournament, now in its 104th year, as well as golf, tennis, football, and basketball events.”

He also reiterated FirstBank’s dedication to building a lasting sports legacy, saying, “FirstBank’s partnership and long-standing sponsorship of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship demonstrate our commitment to building a legacy for golf, golfers, and sports as a whole.”

Reigning champion Isaac Umoru of St. Marks Golf & Country Club, Otukpo, Benue State, will defend his title at this year’s tournament.

The Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has become a cornerstone of Nigerian golf, with FirstBank’s continued support ensuring its growth and prominence.

