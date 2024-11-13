Anthony Asuquo, the head coach of Tony International Gymnastics Club (TIG), has praised his young gymnasts for making Nigeria proud at the just concluded International Continental Cup 2024 (Artistic Gymnastics) in Anadia, Portugal.

Asuquo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that only two female gymnasts eventually represented Nigeria at the competition.

Angela Marinoni (Category D) and Desire Enahoro-Agbi (Category E) represented Nigeria in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) event, securing gold, silver, and bronze medals.

He commended the athletes’ resilience and determination to make Nigeria proud at the global stage.

“I am incredibly proud of Angela [Marinoni] and Desire [Enahoro-Agbi] for their conduct, routine execution, and medal wins.

“This major competition not only allows athletes to earn points towards Olympic qualification but also serves as an invaluable platform for gymnasts to showcase their skills and gain critical points for international tournaments,” he said.

He said TIG had planned to send an eight-member team to the competition but had visa and financial challenges.

“However, due to visa and financial challenges, only Marinoni and Ehnahoro were able to travel, even though the full team had been registered,” he added.

Asuquo emphasised TIG’s dedication to providing international exposure to young gymnasts despite the challenges.

“At TIG, we strive to give our athletes opportunities. Although we wished to bring more athletes, the current situation made it difficult.

“Raising the nation’s flag high at the competition is a testament to our athletes’ hard work and dedication,” he said.

NAN reports that the International Continental Cup 2024 (Artistic Gymnastics) took place from 8 to 10 November in Anadia, Portugal, with 19 clubs jostling for honours and points.

