The national U-16 female basketball 3×3 team on Sunday claimed a gold medal at the Dakar En Jaux 2024 Festival in Dakar, Senegal.
The Nigerian girls, who had earlier claimed a silver medal in Accra, Ghana, during the African Games, defeated hosts Senegal 11-8 in the final.
Speaking after the final, Victor Okoro, Nigeria’s head of delegation and team coordinator, praised the girls for their spectacular performances throughout the games.
“I’m very proud of this team. I am also happy that once again, they have made Nigeria proud on the international stage,” he remarked.
Okoro, a board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), noted that the team’s recent feats are a further testament to the untiring efforts of the Musa Kida-led NBBF.
According to the official website, “The Dakar en Jeux festival is making its big comeback with an ever-richer program of sports, music, and cultural activities!”
“The 2024 edition will take place from 7 to 10 November 2024 and promises to be special for Senegal because it will take place less than two years before the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.”
