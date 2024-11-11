The 5th CIO Golf Championship billed for this week at the Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has set a new entry record for a professional golf event in the country with 14 African countries and a European entry confirmed.

Speaking on the event which teed off on Sunday with Kids and Youth Day, Ikenna Okafor said that the goal of Championship from the outset of proving Nigeria’s professional golf potential is gradually being realised.

“This week is a special week for Nigeria golf as we have positioned championship game as an instrument to market Nigeria’s potential both as a golfing and a hospitality haven to the rest of Africa and the world.”

The Professional Golfers’ of Nigeria has also confirmed 13 African countries’ entries for the event and a European entry who would be joining the Nigerian entries to slug it out in the chase for the 30 spots that will share the winning purse.

Some of the players and countries that have signed on to be part of the professional round that starts on Thursday, 14 November include: Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya), Ronald Ruguayo (Uganda), Richard Kouakou (Ivory Coast), Greg Snow (England), Bulabula Michael (Cameroon), Luwis Abaga (Equatorial Guinea)Prince Agyiri (Ghana), Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya), Jean-Romaric (Ivory Coast), OOKO Erick Oburu (Tanzania), Deo Akope (Uganda), Mutahi. Kibugu (Kenya), C j Wangai (Kenya) Presly Nji (Cameroon), Kossivi Aguavon (Togo), Brice Moukagni(Gabon), Visitor Mapwanya Zimbabwe), Aloys NSabimana Rwanda) Samuel Njoroge(Kenya), Sydney Wemba (Zambia), Dismas Indiza (Kenya), Jastas Madoya (Kenya), Lamin Touray (Gambia)

Gift Willy, the defending champion of the event said he has had great exposure in playing a number of tours across Africa this year courtesy of his win of the 4th CIO Championship, and he is prepared to defend the title.

“The CIO title means a lot to me, and it has equally done a lot to my golf career. I must play well and as a show of gratitude for the support I received from winning the event. We have a great field this year and I am prepared for the title defense.

Mr Ikenna, who also doubles Chairman of the host club’s management committee said the course is in great shape to host an international event that the CIO Championship has evolved into.

“We believe beyond the price, the quality of Python Golf facility that some of the international players had tested in previous editions is part of the attraction here and we shall make sure professional golf and the local talents that this event is designed to elevate is being supported.”

