The highly anticipated 2024 Lagos Women Run is scheduled to take place this Saturday, marking its 9th edition.
The 10km race, an initiative of Gym Assured, Marathon & Road Race Organisation, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, has grown in popularity, attracting runners from outside Nigeria and experienced international athletes.
The annual event aims to encourage women to prioritise fitness and overall well-being, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
According to project coordinator, Tayo Popoola, “The Lagos Women Run seeks to empower women to embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle.”
This objective is achieved through a week-long programme focusing on various issues affecting women, with participants encouraged to adopt simple habits to improve their homes and communities.
The Lagos Women Run has become a significant platform for women’s empowerment and health awareness, with participants from various states in Nigeria and abroad.
Ms Popoola assured that all preparations are in place for a successful and enjoyable event.
“We appreciate the Lagos State government’s support in making this initiative a success and putting smiles on the faces of women,” she added.
The race will commence at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and conclude at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
With its growing reputation, this year’s Lagos Women Run promises to be an exciting and memorable experience for participants and spectators alike.
As this year’s event prepares to kick off, runners from across Nigeria and beyond are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to participate in this empowering initiative.
