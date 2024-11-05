Nigeria will send 13 gymnasts to compete in the International Continental Cup 2024 in Anadia, Portugal.
This is according to Anthony Asuquo, head coach of the Tony International Gymnastics Club. The team comprises 11 female and 2 male gymnasts. The team will depart Nigeria on 6 November, with the competition scheduled from 8 to 10 November.
Mr Asuquo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the relevant government agencies have finalised all necessary arrangements and documentation for the competition. “We are taking 13 gymnasts for the qualification event, aged between six and 19 years,” he said, adding that the team has undergone rigorous training and is well-prepared.
The Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) team includes Angela Marinoni (Category D), Chenille Okpanku (Category C), David Dida (Category D), Fransisca Okpanku (Category E), and Desire Enahoro-Agbi (Category E).
Other WAG representatives are Brianna Eze-Primacy (Category E), Aurelia Ehiogu (Category C), Kaka Shaba (Category E), Igonga Shaba (Category E), Chukwumnadigide Oguegbulu (Category E), and Enamhe Hillary (Category E).
For the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG), Brian Eze-Primacy (Category E) and Samuel Abdulrahmon (Category D) will represent Nigeria.
Mr Asuquo will lead the coaching team along with Joshua Aliyu, with Ogbonnya Obasi and Nyebuchi Shaba serving as chaperones. Confident in the team’s preparation, Mr Asuquo expressed optimism that the young gymnasts will achieve podium finishes and make Nigeria proud.
