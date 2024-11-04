The first Kwara Beach Volleyball Tournament is set for 27-28 December at WaterView Park in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Announced by Dare Kuti, Media Assistant to Nigeria Volleyball Federation President Musa Nimrod, the event aims to promote the sport and discover new talent.
“This tournament will provide a vital platform for athletes to showcase their skills and passion,” Mr Kuti stated at a press conference on Monday.
The competition welcomes participants from military and paramilitary organisations, as well as students from tertiary institutions, fostering camaraderie among diverse groups.
|
Key collaborations include Kwara State Volleyball Association, Nigeria Volleyball Referees Association (Kwara State), University of Ilorin, Kwara State Sports Commission, and the Ministry of Youth Development.
Mr Kuti emphasised the need for partnerships with investors to enhance the tournament and promote beach volleyball in Nigeria.
He also encouraged the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Kwara to help publicize the event and raise community awareness.
Additionally, Mr Kuti congratulated Mr Nimrod on his recent appointment as President of the CAVB Beach Volleyball Commission, highlighting its significance for the Nigerian sports community.
