The Nigeria Customs basketball team’s shocking 60-65 defeat to the Nigeria Correctional Service (Prisons) in the Savannah Conference opener and the loss to Gombe Bulls in their second game has sent shockwaves through the Nigeria Basketball Premier League.
These unexpected losses have exposed vulnerabilities in the Customs team, which has dominated the league in recent years.
Basketball analysts say Nigeria Customs’ poor run is a wake-up call and there is the need for the team to make the right decision as fast as possible.
“The absence of Coach Mohammed Abba has disrupted team chemistry, and it’s evident they’re struggling to find their rhythm.” A source close to the team told PREMIUM TIMES.
|
Rich history
Nigeria Customs have been a force to be reckoned with in Nigerian basketball, boasting an impressive record in both national and international competitions.
Their male and female teams have consistently delivered stellar performances, earning them a reputation as one of the top teams in the country.
Jagu blow
However, the sudden departure of former head coach Mohammed Abba, affectionately known as “Jagu,” has left a gaping hole in the team’s leadership.
Mr Abba’s promotion to Assistant Comptroller rank has taken him off the bench, depriving the team of his invaluable experience and tactical acumen.
“Coach Abba was the glue that held the team together,” the source continued. “His ability to motivate players, manage egos, and make strategic decisions was unparalleled.”
Mr Abba’s absence has disrupted the team’s chemistry, leaving them struggling to find their rhythm.
Many fans are questioning the decision to sideline Coach Abba, citing his crucial role in the team’s success.
“Why would Customs completely sideline the heart and soul of their team? Mohammed Abba’s efforts and ability to synergize the team, douse tensions, and provide motivation are sorely missed,” one of the fans Musa Jubril queried.
While the current handler, Abdulrahman Mohammed’s coaching prowess is undeniable, it appears the Custom team needs more.
“Mohammed and Abba worked hand-in-hand to bring the team success. This new situation seems unsteady and rocky. Sometimes, one needs more to be at their utmost best,” another fan Abdullahi Sanni suggested.
While boosting their coaching depth, Nigeria Customs must also focus on developing bench strength by nurturing young talent and strengthening their support system to regain their footing.
READ ALSO: Basketball: Hoopers begin title defence with rout of Delta Force
Utilising Coach Abba’s expertise even if it is in an advisory capacity would be invaluable, leveraging his experience and savvy to navigate this challenging period.
Meanwhile, other premier league teams are facing unexpected challenges. The Gombe Bulls’ heartbreaking 75-77 loss to Nile University and seven-time champions Kano Pillars’ double-digit defeat to Gboko City Chiefs indicate a shifting landscape in Nigerian basketball.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999