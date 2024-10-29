The African Fighting Championship (AFC) is revolutionising the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene in Nigeria, with its sights set on transforming Abuja into Africa’s premier MMA destination.

Co-founders Raad Aswani and George Oladipupo Younes brought their vision to life on 27 October at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja, with the highly anticipated AFC 001 event.

Sanctioned by the Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), the event marked a landmark moment for the sport in Nigeria.

NMMAF President Ambassador Henry George expressed his support, stating, “The AFC represents the future of MMA in Nigeria, and we’re thrilled to support this journey”.

The electrifying event drew in a large crowd, with over 20 fighters competing in 11 intense bouts.

Fighters from across Africa, including Nigeria’s Jeb Philemon and Believe Ohaioe, Cameroon’s Ayinde Octave, and Burkina Faso’s Abdul Razak, showcased their talent, skill, and passion.

This display of athleticism embodied the AFC’s mission to unite African fighters under one banner, inspiring the next generation of MMA enthusiasts.

Honored guests, such as Ambassador Mary Onyali, representing former Sports Minister Sunday Dare, were amazed by the AFC’s high-energy production and the athletes’ intensity in the cage.

“I was completely captivated by the event,” Onyali said, highlighting her excitement about the future of MMA in Nigeria.

Mr Aswani and Mr Younes’s long-held dream has finally come to fruition.

“We’ve always believed that Africa has the talent and drive to produce world-class fighters,” said Mr Younes.

The AFC’s founders are committed to establishing a lasting presence in Abuja, uniting Africa’s MMA talent in a series of events designed to elevate the sport across the continent.

As the AFC grows, it will continue to bring top fighters, high-level production, and an unmatched energy to its events, solidifying Abuja’s position as the heart of African MMA.

With the success of AFC 001, the future of MMA in Nigeria and Africa looks brighter than ever.

