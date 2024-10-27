The city of Enugu is abuzz as the Bet9ja South East Badminton Championship kicks off, bringing together top players from the five eastern states of Nigeria.
This annual event, powered by the Bet9ja Foundation, runs from Monday to Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium’s indoor sports hall.
This marks the third edition since 2022.
The championship features contests in senior men’s and women’s categories, as well as veterans.
Adaobi Cuomo, vice chairperson of the Bet9ja Foundation, emphasised their commitment to the championship, stating, “We are committed to this as it is part of our cardinal programmes.”
The foundation’s mission, according to Ms Cuomo, is “to improve the lives of Nigerians across the country through a variety of programs and initiatives that address the unique needs of diverse communities.”
The championship is one of many projects aimed at promoting sports development, education, healthcare, and community empowerment.
Yetunde Osunnuga, Bet9ja Agents liaison officer, highlighted the foundation’s extensive impact, citing 160 projects across 31 states, benefiting 150 communities with investments over N587 million.
Past editions have yielded impressive results. Jeremiah Chigozie, a product of the 2023 championship, made history as the first Nigerian male player to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Chigozie defeated Germany’s Marcel Adam in two straight sets, 21-12 and 21-15, in a thrilling 28-minute match.
This year’s edition promises exciting matchups, featuring returning champions Jovita Anakwe from Anambra State and Queen Chibuzor now representing Abia State, as well as Chigozie.
These talented players will showcase their skills, vying for top honours in the championship.
With its rich history and exciting lineup, this event is poised to be an electrifying display of badminton skills in Enugu.
