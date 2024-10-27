Edo State‘s cricket team emerged victorious in the 2024 Nigeria Cricket Federation’s National Women’s Championship, defeating Akwa Ibom by 89 runs in the final match on Sunday.

Captain Favour Eseigbe expressed pride in her team’s achievement, stating, “We have a compact team and I’m proud of what we have achieved.”

Ms Eseigbe’s sentiments were echoed by the team’s outstanding performance.

Peace Usen, named player of the match, took five wickets in four overs, conceding just six runs and achieving one maiden over.

Edo’s batting prowess was led by Igbinedion Victory, scoring 40 runs from 54 balls, supported by Piety Lucky’s 36 runs from 23 balls and Annointed Akhigbe’s 12 runs from 18 balls.

The first innings concluded with Edo scoring 128 runs.

In the second innings, Edo’s inspired performance saw off all Akwa Ibom batters in just 12 overs, restricting them to a mere 39 runs.

Nigeria Cricket Federation President Uyi Akpata praised the tournament’s showcase of cricket skills and teamwork. “It’s been seven days of quality cricket and a showcase of cricket skills by girls from all six geo-political zones of the country,” he said.

Mr Akpata highlighted the participation of teams from Gombe, Kaduna, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, and Edo States.

He also emphasised the launch of Women Criiio, aimed at promoting gender inclusion in sports.

“We are turbocharging our girl-child, including in sports, and laying a solid foundation for the future of cricket and Nigerian girls,” Akpata added.

The NCF Women’s Championship, held from 22-27 October demonstrated the growth and potential of women’s cricket in Nigeria.

