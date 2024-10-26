Newly appointed National Sports Commission Chairperson Shehu Dikko has committed to building a sound foundation for transforming sports in Nigeria.
Mr Dikko made this pledge following a closed-door meeting on Friday in Abuja with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the outgoing Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh.
He said that the meeting was part of early consultations and groundwork aimed at transforming the sports sector in line with international best practices.
“The meeting is part of early groundwork to establish a robust framework aimed at transforming Nigeria’s sports landscape into a sustainable sports economy,” Mr Dikko said.
This comes after President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday appointed Mr Dikko as the Chairperson of the National Sports Commission. The president scrapped the Ministry of Sports Development and transferred its functions to the Commission to develop a vibrant sports economy.
This is a reversal of what happened in 1995 when the NSC’s responsibilities were dissolved and assumed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Mr Dikko emphasised the need for all stakeholders to rally behind the NSC to achieve the Commission’s mandate and elevate Nigerian sports.
“This new direction is expected to boost professionalism, create economic opportunities, and enhance sports infrastructure and development across the country.
“The united front of all stakeholders is essential in achieving the ambitious goals of the NSC and taking Nigerian sports to unprecedented heights,” he added.
