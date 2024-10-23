President Bola Tinubu’s administration has scrapped the Ministry of Sports Development and reinstated the National Sports Commission.
This decision was made at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
The National Sports Commission, previously dissolved by the Muhammadu Buhari government in 2015, will now oversee sports development in Nigeria. Established in 1971,
The Commission has a rich history, dating back to 1910 with the creation of the Empire Day competition.
The reinstatement of the National Sports Commission is expected to bring about changes in Nigeria’s sports management and development.
