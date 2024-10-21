The 10th Zainab Saleh International Female Open Karate Championship came to a thrilling close in Lagos over the weekend, showcasing the skills of over 150 fighters from various clubs, states and two other West African countries (Benin Republic and Togo).
The Fédération Béninoise de Karate-Do (FBK-DO) from Benin Republic emerged as the overall champion, securing six gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals.
Nigeria’s WSKF team claimed second place with five gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, while the Delta State Karate Association took third with three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.
Other notable performers included the Supreme Shotokan International Karate Academy and Shine On Karate, Delta, both finishing fourth with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal each.
|
Lagos State and Bayelsa State also made significant contributions to the medal tally.
The championship, held at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, demonstrated the growing popularity of karate in Nigeria and beyond, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and foster international camaraderie.
Growth and Challenges
According to Zainab Saleh, founder of the championship, there was a lot to be proud of at this year’s championship.
“Apart from the increased participation which is a testimony to the acceptance of what we are doing, the skillset of the girls have improved a lot, and I’m happy we decided to make this an all-girls championship,” she told journalists during the closing ceremony.
“The most important thing is for them to have championships like this to practice and get into training programs.” She added, emphasising the need for consistent training and international competitions to prepare athletes for global events.
While she is grateful for the support she has continually gotten from her family and friends over the years and lately from AfreximBank, MS Saleh noted the importance of more corporate bodies coming on board to support a charitable course
“We have talents out there, we are praying we get the right sponsors that will come and help so we can harness these talents” MS Sal
George Ashiru, former Nigeria Taekwondo Federation President and karate practitioner, praised Ms Saleh’s consistency, saying, “She has been practising karate for almost 40 years and has dedicated 10 years to this championship. We’re here to support her and hope sponsors can come on board to lend a helping hand.”
Jack Mbom, referred to as the “father of Karate in Nigeria,” commended Ms Saleh for putting Nigeria on the map with the only all-female karate championship in West Africa, Africa, and beyond. “We’re happy to celebrate Hajia (Zainab Saleh) for her contributions to karate,” he said, recalling Ms Saleh’s time in his Karate class at Queens College in 1986.
Medalists
Some of the fighters who distinguished themselves at this year’s Championship include Okoro Ngozi (WSKF) who won gold medals in the Senior Kumite -50 Kg, Kata Senior and Team Kumite categories.
Disu Abimbola was also outstanding; winning the Lagos State Karate Association’s only gold medal in the Junior Kumite +59 Kg category.
Christabel Borchea was the only gold medalist among the fighters from Edo State.
Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the contingents from Anambra, Kaduna, Cross River and Borno States, all failed to win any medal at this year’s Championship in Lagos.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999