The 10th Zainab Saleh International Female Open Karate Championship came to a thrilling close in Lagos over the weekend, showcasing the skills of over 150 fighters from various clubs, states and two other West African countries (Benin Republic and Togo).

The Fédération Béninoise de Karate-Do (FBK-DO) from Benin Republic emerged as the overall champion, securing six gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals.

Nigeria’s WSKF team claimed second place with five gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, while the Delta State Karate Association took third with three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Other notable performers included the Supreme Shotokan International Karate Academy and Shine On Karate, Delta, both finishing fourth with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal each.

Lagos State and Bayelsa State also made significant contributions to the medal tally.

The championship, held at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, demonstrated the growing popularity of karate in Nigeria and beyond, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and foster international camaraderie.

Growth and Challenges

According to Zainab Saleh, founder of the championship, there was a lot to be proud of at this year’s championship.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Apart from the increased participation which is a testimony to the acceptance of what we are doing, the skillset of the girls have improved a lot, and I’m happy we decided to make this an all-girls championship,” she told journalists during the closing ceremony.

“The most important thing is for them to have championships like this to practice and get into training programs.” She added, emphasising the need for consistent training and international competitions to prepare athletes for global events.

While she is grateful for the support she has continually gotten from her family and friends over the years and lately from AfreximBank, MS Saleh noted the importance of more corporate bodies coming on board to support a charitable course

“We have talents out there, we are praying we get the right sponsors that will come and help so we can harness these talents” MS Sal

George Ashiru, former Nigeria Taekwondo Federation President and karate practitioner, praised Ms Saleh’s consistency, saying, “She has been practising karate for almost 40 years and has dedicated 10 years to this championship. We’re here to support her and hope sponsors can come on board to lend a helping hand.”

Jack Mbom, referred to as the “father of Karate in Nigeria,” commended Ms Saleh for putting Nigeria on the map with the only all-female karate championship in West Africa, Africa, and beyond. “We’re happy to celebrate Hajia (Zainab Saleh) for her contributions to karate,” he said, recalling Ms Saleh’s time in his Karate class at Queens College in 1986.

Medalists

Some of the fighters who distinguished themselves at this year’s Championship include Okoro Ngozi (WSKF) who won gold medals in the Senior Kumite -50 Kg, Kata Senior and Team Kumite categories.

Disu Abimbola was also outstanding; winning the Lagos State Karate Association’s only gold medal in the Junior Kumite +59 Kg category.

Christabel Borchea was the only gold medalist among the fighters from Edo State.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the contingents from Anambra, Kaduna, Cross River and Borno States, all failed to win any medal at this year’s Championship in Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

